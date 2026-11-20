Tottenham Hotspur have put Richarlison up for sale at a huge loss-making price, we can confirm, while the striker will not be allowed to join another Premier League club in January, as per a report.

Everton held talks to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham in the final days of the summer window, but he reportedly rejected the wages on offer. Having been left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s Premier League squad, the Brazilian asked Spurs to terminate his contract, but the club was unwilling to do this.

Richarlison’s deal with Spurs runs until June, though he is desperate to leave in January so he can start playing again elsewhere.

Reuniting with Thomas Frank at Crystal Palace has been mentioned as one possible solution. But according to Football Insider, Spurs ‘have no plans’ to let Richarlison sign for a Prem rival this winter and will ‘block’ any such move.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “I’d be surprised probably if Tottenham would let him move to another Premier League club at the moment.

“It would be sensible for all parties to move on in the January window. I think there’s obviously strong interest from Turkey in Richarlison.

“There’s also some interest from his native Brazil, where he came very close to moving after the transfer window closed while the window was still open in Brazil.

“I also think there’ll be interest maybe in the Saudi Pro League in somebody like Richarlison as well in January. And I think obviously the player himself will be keen to get away.

“But I think probably a move abroad is more likely than a move within the Premier League for Richarlison.”

We revealed on Monday that Spurs have dropped Richarlison’s price tag to just £10-15million as they look to guarantee his exit this winter.

A deal at that price would see Spurs take a huge financial hit on the 29-year-old, as they signed him for £50m rising to £60m in July 2022.

Trabzonspor pursuing Tottenham outcast Richarlison

Our sources state that the Turkish Super Lig is his most likely next destination. We understand Trabzonspor are pushing to land Richarlison, having made contact with both his camp and Spurs.

Galatasaray have also expressed their interest in snaring the Spurs outcast. Top Turkish clubs are more likely to meet Richarlison’s wage demands than interested sides in Italy.

Saudi Arabia is another potential destination for the forward, and he could earn an even bigger salary there than at Trabzonspor or Galatasaray.

Spurs have registered their interest in a Bundesliga striker to replace Richarlison, but Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United are reportedly threatening their move.