Seven-man Tottenham exodus to recoup colossal £222m as new transfer policy launched

Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall are among a host of potential Spurs exits

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting up to seven departures to bring in crucial funds after smashing their transfer record twice in one window, as per a report.

Tottenham have moved quickly this summer to make it a game-changing transfer window, kickstarting the process by landing Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers. They then spent £52million to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion before turning their attention to elite midfield recruits.

Spurs beat Manchester United to Mateus Fernandes, paying West Ham United a record-breaking £85m for the Portuguese, before going even bigger on Sandro Tonali.

Spurs have paid Newcastle an initial £92.5m for the Italian, while the deal could reach £100m through bonus clauses.

In order to fund attacking signings next, Spurs need to trim the squad and recoup big money through numerous sales.

According to football.london, it is the start of a ‘new era’ in N17 as Spurs are ushering in a ‘new policy’ surrounding departures.

Spurs chiefs have ‘made it clear’ to sources that players will be ‘sold for better value and at the right time’, as they have learnt from past mistakes involving Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma.

The new process began with the January sale of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace for £35m.

Spurs aim to bring in around £77m through the sales of Luka Vuskovic, Radu Dragusin and Alfie Devine.

Vuskovic is set to join Brighton for an initial £46m plus £4m in add-ons, while Dragusin is signing for Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy worth €25m (£21m).

Devine, meanwhile, has joined Preston North End after they triggered their £6m purchase clause.

Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall are the stars who could take Spurs’ sale funds all the way up to £222m.

We revealed on Tuesday that Everton have added Spence to their right-back shortlist. We understand Spurs are not actively looking to sell the England international but would consider a reasonable offer.

Separate reports have set Spence’s price tag at the £25m mark.

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£100m Romero, Bergvall exits planned

Romero and Bergvall are valued at £50m each. Romero still hopes to join one of Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, while Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are vying for Bergvall.

Vicario is free to leave Spurs for around £20m after De Zerbi decided to make Antonin Kinsky his new No 1.

Vicario had hoped to join Inter Milan this summer, only for the Nerazzurri to land Ivan Provedel from Lazio instead.

In terms of more incomings at Spurs, De Zerbi wants to raid Bournemouth for striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

Spurs are also on the lookout for a new winger, and they have shortlisted Rafael Leao, Cody Gakpo, Savinho and Antonio Nusa.

Fabrizio Romano has disclosed the ‘next big name’ Spurs are aiming to sign after Fernandes and Tonali.