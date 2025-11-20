Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a clinical centre-forward has zeroed in on FC Porto’s explosive 21-year-old Spaniard Samu Aghehowa, with sources confirming the club view him as the ideal profile for Thomas Frank’s evolving system at N17.

Since Frank succeeded Ange Postecoglou in the summer, the Dane has repeatedly stressed the need for a mobile, physically dominant No.9 who can press from the front, link play and finish half-chances – traits the Brentford-bred coach knows inside out. While Ivan Toney remains a serious option for 2026 as he wants a move back to England, insiders close to the recruitment team describe Samu as the “younger, longer-term successor” Tottenham truly covet.

The numbers back up the excitement. In his breakthrough season at Porto following a €15million move from Atletico Madrid, Samu notched 27 goals in 45 matches.

This term, he has already struck a further nine goals and provided one assist across all competitions before November is out.

His 6ft 4in frame, combined with deceptive speed and two-footed finishing, has drawn comparisons to a prime Diego Costa – precisely the chaotic presence Frank believes can elevate Spurs’ attack beyond mere reliance on an injured Dominic Solanke and inconsistent Richarlison.

Yet any January swoop appears dead in the water. Portuguese sources are adamant Porto have no intention of losing their prized asset mid-campaign, especially as they chase a first Primeira Liga title in six years.

The message from the Dragao is crystal clear: nothing below €80m (£70.5m, $92m) will be entertained, with president Andre Villas-Boas reportedly telling intermediaries that “Samu is not for sale at any price in the winter.”

Even Spurs’ healthy financial position would balk at such a fee – plus agents’ demands – in the middle of the season.

Tottenham forced to wait until the summer

For now, Frank and technical director Johan Lange will continue extensive scouting while keeping Toney warm as a contingency.

One source summed it up bluntly: “Samu is the dream. January is a nightmare. Summer 2026 feels far more viable for a move.”

Tottenham’s striker hunt rolls on – and Porto’s golden boy likely remains tantalisingly out of reach.

Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk on September 30 that Spurs are tracking the Spain international’s progress after identifying him as a long-term target.

Jones revealed on October 28 that Spurs are weighing up a move for Samu, though it could depend on outgoings.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the goalscorer, but Spurs are currently showing the strongest interest in signing him.

Spurs news: McTominay latest; Toney update

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to us earlier on Thursday that Spurs are among four sides who have approached Scott McTominay’s camp.

With Premier League interest growing, Napoli have given the midfielder a huge price tag.

Plus, we understand Toney is eager to return to England from Saudi Arabia and is willing to take a significant pay cut to make a Spurs move a reality.