Sandro Tonali to Tottenham ON as second deal accelerates

Fabrizio Romano has insisted Tottenham Hotspur are ‘working on a deal’ for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side are also making progress over a second transfer.

Arsenal made contact for Tonali in the January transfer window, while Manchester United targeted him ahead of the summer window opening. However, Man Utd think the Italian’s £100million price tag is too expensive. They would rather sign Atalanta’s Ederson and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United instead.

Man Utd’s decision has seen Manchester City emerge as favourites for Tonali. Indeed, we confirmed on Thursday that City remain undeterred by Newcastle’s £100m demands and are confident about snaring him.

But Tottenham burst into the race for Tonali earlier this week. They are going big in their squad rebuild at the request of De Zerbi, with elite signings needed to push the club up the Premier League table.

Spurs have already captured Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer, and Romano has strongly suggested Tonali could be next.

“Tottenham are working on a deal for Sandro Tonali. Tottenham are aware of the player being open to joining,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.

“That was my message, and that remains my message.

“I keep telling you about Tonali and Tottenham. Should anything change, I will come here and update you.

“But as of today, we are entering into the weekend, I keep telling you Sandro Tonali and Tottenham, wanted by Roberto De Zerbi in talks.

“So, deal on, Tottenham [and] Sandro Tonali. That’s the understanding, that’s the story.”

As per Romano’s colleague Matteo Morretto, Spurs are also stepping up their hunt for West Ham’s Fernandes, in a deal which would see Man Utd lose out.

Spurs are ‘very close to reaching an agreement’ with the Portuguese over a contract.

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Tottenham want Tonali AND Fernandes

Fernandes is ‘open to signing for Spurs’, despite Old Trafford generally being viewed as his preferred destination.

Once Spurs have finalised personal terms, they will open ‘official negotiations’ with West Ham. Fernandes is not quite as expensive as Tonali, but he will still cost a huge £80-85m.

The latest reports suggest Spurs want Tonali and Fernandes to completely transform their midfield, rather than one or the other.

But Romano said earlier on Saturday that United are making an ‘aggressive push’ for West Ham duo Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville.

Our sources state that Spurs have identified Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as a midfield alternative if Tonali proves too difficult to land.