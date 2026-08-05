£132m double Tottenham swoop to include ‘bomba’ winger signing

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign both Manchester City star Savinho and Cody Gakpo of Liverpool in a potential £132million double deal, according to a journalist.

Tottenham promised Roberto De Zerbi a transformative summer window to push the club up the Premier League table next season, and that is exactly what they have delivered. The process began with a defensive overhaul, as Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka all arrived on free transfers, while £52m was spent on Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham then turned their attention to central midfield, which saw Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali join in record-breaking deals.

Spurs first made Fernandes their record signing by paying West Ham United £85m for him, before Tonali joined from Newcastle United in an even bigger £100m deal.

De Zerbi has now urged Spurs chiefs to improve his forward options, targeting a right winger, left winger and centre-forward.

Ben Jacobs has told talkSPORT that Man City’s right-sided attacker Savinho could be Spurs’ next ‘bomba’ signing, potentially followed by Gakpo.

“Tottenham seem to be dropping bomba signings all summer, and Savinho would kind of fall into that category in terms of his potential,” Jacobs said.

“But my expectation is another attacker arrives as well, and Tottenham like Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool don’t want to sell Cody Gakpo, but if they add one, or potentially two attack-minded players – maybe a winger and a more central player, or a right-sided attacker and another left-sided one – then suddenly the Gakpo situation could change.

“Today, [the] player [is] not for sale. But I’m not so sure that stance will remain consistent throughout the month of August, providing Liverpool get what they need in the market.”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Spurs are in discussions for both Savinho and Gakpo.

They have agreed personal terms with Savinho, having reignited the move after missing out on him last summer.

We confirmed on July 28 that Spurs have made serious progress in their pursuit of the Brazilian. However, Spurs have warned City that they could walk away from the deal if no agreement is reached soon.

Spurs are working on signing Savinho for £60m, while the deal could potentially rise to £65m through bonuses.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have set Gakpo’s price tag at £72m. That is a big fee for a player who had a disappointing 2025-26 club campaign.

But Gakpo did impress at the World Cup, and De Zerbi clearly feels he can get the best out of the Dutch left winger.

Tottenham in talks for Savinho, Cody Gakpo

Earlier on Wednesday, Romano posted the following update: ‘Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July.

‘Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit.

‘#THFC are trying.’

If Liverpool succeed in bringing Bradley Barcola to the Premier League from PSG, then Spurs will stand a much better chance of snaring Gakpo.

As mentioned previously, De Zerbi is also searching for a new striker. Nicolas Jackson, Eli Junior Kroupi, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen have all been linked.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been warned that a transfer could be hijacked.