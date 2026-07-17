Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of finalising a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho, as a journalist has revealed the replacement Enzo Maresca’s side want.

Tottenham made contact for Savinho last summer and were even willing to pay £60million to complete the deal. However, their interest was knocked back as City did not plan on selling.

City had tentatively lined up Real Madrid star Rodrygo as a possible replacement for his fellow Brazilian, but both transfers ultimately fell through.

Savinho had been eager to join Spurs and become a key player in north London, as he felt he had been underused by then-City manager Pep Guardiola. Despite that, the 22-year-old went on to pen a new six-year contract at the Etihad.

That announcement briefly saw speculation regarding Savinho end, only for Spurs to re-activate their pursuit in recent months.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano shut down claims Spurs are targeting Napoli’s Antonio Vergara, insisting Savinho is their No 1 winger target.

“I also wanted to clarify that the links between Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Vergara are not true. Vergara is not a target for Tottenham,” he said.

“Vergara is signing a new contract at Napoli, it will be signed soon. He will get a salary rise.

“He was never a target, already in end of May/June when there were rumours, now these rumours are back again.

“But don’t forget that Tottenham want to sign Savinho. The player they want for winger position is Savinho. So let’s see what’s gonna happen there.”

According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, Spurs are edging closer to landing Savinho, and City have responded by targeting Paris Saint-Germain’s young talent Ibrahim Mbaye.

‘Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and RB Leipzig are among the clubs monitoring developments with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye,’ Jones wrote.

‘The 18-year-old, who impressed for Senegal at the World Cup, is ready to leave the European champions this summer as he will slip further down the pecking order and wants regular competitive football.

‘He is now being looked after by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

‘City are looking for wingers as they close the sale of Savinho to Tottenham for around £65million.

‘They had enquired about Rodrygo at Real Madrid last year but have other options too.’

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Tottenham pick Savinho over Leao

If Jones’ claim is true, then Spurs have upped their bid for Savinho to £65m and are now poised to land him.

The transfer should be fairly quick to complete, as Savinho wants the move and is ready to agree personal terms.

Spurs have also been linked with other wingers such as Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao.

But Liverpool decided on Wednesday that they will not be selling Gakpo this summer, as they want to add to their winger options, rather than take away.

We revealed on July 5 that AC Milan star Leao has said yes to joining Spurs in a potential €50m (£42m) deal. But Spurs seem to prefer signing Savinho instead.

Meanwhile, talks have reportedly begun over a double Spurs exit, though there is disagreement over the valuation of the pair.