No 1 Tottenham winger target named by Fabrizio Romano as £60m star greenlights move

Fabrizio Romano has shut down speculation Tottenham Hotspur will sign Antonio Vergara from Napoli, instead revealing the winger they want from a shortlist that includes Savinho, Rafael Leao and Cody Gakpo.

It is a pivotal summer for Tottenham, as Roberto De Zerbi is completely transforming the squad to get them back into the top six. The process began with defensive signings, as Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joined on free transfers, while £52million was also spent on Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Spurs then turned their attention to central midfield, and they remarkably broke their transfer record twice. Mateus Fernandes arrived for £85m before £100m was spent on Sandro Tonali.

Improving the forward line is now De Zerbi’s priority. He is searching for a winger and centre-forward, with players such as Savinho, Leao, Gakpo, Eli Junior Kroupi and Dusan Vlahovic all on his radar.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed recently that Spurs had made contact with Napoli for 23-year-old attacking midfielder Vergara, who can operate either in the No 10 role or on the right wing.

Their report even claimed Spurs were preparing an offer worth €25m (£21m) to beat Bournemouth in the transfer chase.

But Romano insists De Zerbi has different targets in mind, with Manchester City’s Savinho his No 1 pick.

“I also wanted to clarify that the links between Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Vergara are not true. Vergara is not a target for Tottenham,” he said on YouTube.

“Vergara is signing a new contract at Napoli, it will be signed soon. He will get a salary rise.

“He was never a target, already in end of May/June when there were rumours, now these rumours are back again.

“But don’t forget that Tottenham want to sign Savinho. The player they want for winger position is Savinho. So let’s see what’s gonna happen there.”

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Tottenham reignite Savinho pursuit

Spurs tried to sign Savinho last summer, and the Brazilian was very keen to make the switch so he could pick up more game time away from the Etihad.

Spurs were willing to pay £60m to complete the deal, but their efforts were rebuffed by City, who wanted to keep hold of Savinho.

The 22-year-old went on to sign a new six-year contract with City.

However, Spurs have reignited their pursuit of Savinho. Romano revealed on July 8 that Savinho is the next big signing Spurs are planning after capturing Tonali.

Spurs hope £60m will be enough to finally land Savinho this time around, but whether City agree to that remains to be seen.

Savinho has already greenlit a transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, believing he can become a crucial player for the club.

Spurs are also keen on Gakpo, but Liverpool will not be selling him this summer.

We revealed on July 5 that AC Milan star Leao has said yes to joining Spurs in a prospective €50m (£42m) deal.

As things stand, however, Savinho is their favoured target.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Spurs have rejected Nottingham Forest’s opening bid for Lucas Bergvall.