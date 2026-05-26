Tottenham ignite £90m double swoop as Romano reveals winger talks ON

Savinho is once again a target for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘reactivated talks’ for Savinho, according to Fabrizio Romano, and he is not the only Manchester City player Roberto De Zerbi could sign.

Tottenham offered £60million for Savinho last summer, and the winger was understood to be keen on the move so he could pick up more game time. However, City rejected the bid as they decided to keep Savinho as an important player for the future.

In October, Savinho penned a new six-year contract at the Etihad. The Brazilian finished the campaign with just four goals in 36 appearances though, as he was regularly rotated due to fierce competition for places from the likes of Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo.

Tottenham believe they can convince Savinho to leave City by opening fresh discussions, with Romano posting: ‘Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer.

‘Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell. Savio, open to the move. Newcastle also monitoring him.’

The Daily Mail add that Spurs have ‘rekindled their interest in a £60m move for Savinho’, viewing him as a key part of De Zerbi’s summer ‘rebuild’ after narrowly avoiding relegation.

The north London side have also ‘enquired about RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande’, though he ‘is expected to choose between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain’.

The report claims Spurs could negotiate a double deal with City as goalkeeper James Trafford is ‘firmly on their radar’, too.

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Tottenham target second Man City star

Trafford rejoined City last summer in a £30m deal but has had a hugely frustrating campaign as Gianluigi Donnarumma replaced him just a month later.

Trafford would be open to joining Spurs if he is guaranteed regular starts. We revealed in April that current Spurs No 1 Guglielmo Vicario has already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan.

Should Trafford join, then he would battle Antonin Kinsky for the No 1 spot. Kinsky’s Spurs career appeared over after his howlers against Atletico Madrid, only for him to miraculously recover.

City value Trafford in the region of £30m, but they could try to make a small profit on him.

Spurs chiefs acknowledge that a lack of leadership is one of several reasons why they came close to relegation, and they intend to fix the issue this summer.

This is why Spurs are chasing both Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Spurs have beaten Liverpool to Senesi as a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck.

But they will now face competition from a European giant in the race for Robertson’s services.