Concern Savinho to Tottenham could collapse as Serie A alternative named – sources

Savinho fears his proposed move from Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur is now slipping away, with Thomas Frank’s side exploring alternative attacking options, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham had been determined not to walk away from the deal despite City’s insistence that the winger was not for sale. A fee in the region of £65million was on the table and there was genuine willingness from Spurs to proceed.

Talks remained open heading into the weekend, but optimism among sources close to the negotiations has waned. While the deal is not considered completely dead, confidence has faded and it is understood Savinho is disappointed given how excited he had become about Spurs’ vision for his role.

If Spurs are forced to abandon their pursuit, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman could emerge as a prime target, TEAMtalk can reveal. The Serie A club have been in contact with clubs across Europe in recent days, with Lookman keen to secure a move away. A permanent transfer would likely cost £35–40m, though a late loan deal has not been ruled out.

Another dream option for Spurs would be Morgan Rogers, although Aston Villa have given no indication they are prepared to sell. Spurs have been exploring the issue since Thursday, sources have told TEAMtalk.

As reported on Friday, Spurs have also sounded out agents regarding a potential move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, should his situation change. He made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday, coming on as a half-time substitute against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Returning to Savinho, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti reported on August 22 that Spurs are willing to break their transfer record to land him.

We revealed on Friday that Spurs still remain keen on the 21-year-old, despite other outlets claiming the move is completely dead. But it is clear that the transfer is certainly getting more difficult as the deadline edges closer.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on Tuesday that Spurs have made contact for Lookman, and he is now emerging as a serious alternative to Savinho.

Spurs want another attacking addition after winning the race for Dutch talent Xavi Simons recently. Simons was presented to fans before Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth after Spurs beat rivals Chelsea to his capture.

Simons cost Spurs €60m (£52m) and has followed the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Kota Takai to the north London club this summer.

