One in, one out for Tottenham as €50m advanced talks confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to selling Cristian Romero and bringing in Savinho from Manchester City, it has been revealed.

Roberto De Zerbi has demanded a transformative summer window to make Tottenham competitive this season, and that is exactly what the club has done. They have smashed their transfer record twice, first by paying £85million for Mateus Fernandes, and then by completing a £100m deal for fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham have also signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, as well as paying £52m for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs have sold the likes of Luka Vuskovic, Alfie Devine, Alejo Veliz, Will Lankshear and Tynan Thompson, and there are several more players who are set to go.

Lucas Bergvall, Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Djed Spence are all strong candidates to leave.

Romero has surprisingly been linked with Arsenal in recent days, but he is close to returning to Italy with Inter Milan instead.

Journalist Andrea Paventi said on Sky Sport Italia (via Last Word on Spurs): “I believe that the parties are getting very close. A deal can be closed in the coming weeks, or when Inter Milan is in Asia.”

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the talks by saying: “We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens.”

Inter are poised to land the Argentine for €50m (£43m).

Spurs are also in discussions with City as they look to get a move for Brazilian winger Savinho over the line.

We confirmed on July 17 that Spurs are set to complete a £60m deal for Savinho, whom they missed out on last summer.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano provided the following update on the 22-year-old: “Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want.

“They remain in conversation for Savinho. Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on.

“And then we will see because they want to add one more.

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Savinho a ‘top target’ for Tottenham

“For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, ‘OK, the player can leave,’ probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

After capturing a new winger, De Zerbi wants Spurs to sign a striker who can compete with Dominic Solanke.

Spurs would love to sign Eli Junior Kroupi, but if Bournemouth manage to keep the 20-year-old then De Zerbi might turn to Dusan Vlahovic.

Meanwhile, Spurs icon Harry Kane has been told to reconsider signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.