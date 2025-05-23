Tottenham’s qualification for the Champions League after winning the Europa League could lead to an exciting summer for the London side, and reports suggest they’ll sign Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel for a cut-price fee.

The talented forward joined Spurs on loan in January, and they have the option to sign him permanently for €60m (£50.3m) this summer – but it’s claimed that they can get him for much less.

Tel, 20, is undoubtedly an exciting prospect, scoring three goals in 19 Tottenham matches. He didn’t feature in the Europa League final win against Manchester United, but he is highly valued at the club.

According to the Bayern Insider podcast, with journalists Christian Falk and Tobias Altschaffl, Tottenham could get the forward for around €40m (£33.5m). It’s claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a big fan of the player and thinks Spurs should build their future team around him.

“Tottenham is now in the Champions League, and that could mean a lot of money for Mathys Tel,” said Altschaffl.

“That’s true, and we’ve also heard that Daniel Levy is still a big fan of his, even though he didn’t start in the final,” added Falk.

“The exit period from €60-50m would also go down again. I think over €30m is a negotiating basis, and if we land on €40m, I think it would be okay. So the deal is still not off the table.”

Ange Postecoglou: “I think he’s very, very exciting”

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Tottenham plan to not sign Tel for their €60m buy option, but the opportunity to snap him up on a cut-price deal could tempt them into a U-turn.

Ange Postecoglou, who now has a good chance of remaining Spurs manager after fulfilling his promise that he “always” wins trophies in his second season, said in an interview last month that he views Tel as a future Premier League star.

“I didn’t actually bring him here just for six months,” Postecoglou said. “I think he’s very, very exciting.

“When you meet him, you realise that he has that certain something. He has enormous confidence in what he wants to do.

“Although he is still young, he can physically handle the Premier League,” Postecoglou continued. “He’s a goal scorer, he can hold his own, he’s got the necessary speed. He will play an important role in our end-of-season push and beyond.”

If his career continues on an upward trajectory, Tel could compete with Dominic Solanke for a starting spot next season. Solanke played a key role in Tottenham’s Europa League success, and has notched 15 goals and eight assists across all competitions this term.

