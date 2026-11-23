Tottenham Hotspur have added Italy sensation Pio Esposito and a Spanish centre-forward to their attacking shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, according to an insider.

Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush and Richarlison are the current strikers on Tottenham’s books. However, Richarlison is highly likely to leave the club this winter after being left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s Premier League squad.

Solanke scored in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, but that was only his second league goal of the season.

De Zerbi is searching for a new No 9 to improve his forward line and provide Solanke and Marmoush with extra competition up front.

As per szyexcl, a Spurs insider with over 56,000 followers on X, Esposito and Porto frontman Samu Aghehowa have emerged as striker targets for the club.

Spurs are ‘one of the European clubs keeping tabs’ on Esposito, while Samu is another striker on their shortlist as he is also ‘appreciated’.

De Zerbi is ‘still understood to be interested in signing a striker’, though it is ‘not clear’ at this stage whether one will arrive in January or next summer.

Esposito would be a very exciting addition, as the 21-year-old is fast emerging as one of the best young strikers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Esposito netted a hat-trick during Inter’s 4-4 draw with Atalanta on Saturday, which took his tally for the season to seven goals in 14 appearances at club level.

Esposito has been particularly deadly at international level, having found the net 10 times in 15 caps so far. That includes a brace in Italy’s recent 3-1 victory over France in the Nations League.

The 6ft 3in attacker has been described as a ‘retro striker with modern blends’ who uses his fierce strength to bully opposition defenders.

Inter know they have a gem in their ranks and have been tipped to demand €85million/£71m before selling him.

Samu, meanwhile, is back fit after suffering an ACL injury in February. The 22-year-old had already built up a great reputation last season by hitting 20 goals in 32 matches for Porto.

Esposito, Samu on Tottenham striker shortlist

Samu has a €100m/£84m release clause in his contract, but Spurs and other interested clubs will be confident about snaring him for less.

Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic is another striker who has impressed Spurs recruitment chiefs, though Manchester United have joined the race for him.

We revealed on November 11 that Spurs are battling rivals Arsenal for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, too.

We understand Spurs are planning to offer Bournemouth several players to try and bring down Kroupi’s £100m price tag.

Meanwhile, Spurs have moved one step closer to an appointment that would have big ramifications for January.