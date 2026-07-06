Tottenham plot sublime £186m TRIPLE deal after Tonali as Croatia sensation eyed

Tottenham like the look of Martin Baturina

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to continue their remarkable summer transfer window after the captures of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, with Croatia ace Martin Baturina among three more targets in their sights, according to a report.

Roberto De Zerbi helped to rescue Tottenham from relegation to the Championship last season, and they are now rewarding him with a stunning squad revamp. Spurs began by overhauling their backline, signing Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while also paying Brighton £52million for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs have since broken their transfer record twice to rebuild their midfield. Mateus Fernandes joined from West Ham United for £85m, and that deal was eclipsed by the £100m arrival of Sandro Tonali.

Bolstering the attack is De Zerbi’s next objective. It emerged on June 30 that Spurs have made contact for Martin Baturina, the Como star who netted a brilliant strike against England at the World Cup.

Baturina looks set to lead Croatia’s next generation, and he could soon make the move from Como to the Premier League.

According to Croatian newspaper 24 Sata (as cited by Sport Witness), Spurs and Aston Villa have both made ‘approaches’ for the 23-year-old, who mainly operates in the No 10 role but can also play as a left winger.

An unnamed Premier League club has already had a €55m (£47m) bid for Baturina rejected by Como, too.

Como have told Baturina’s potential suitors to ‘offer €80m (£68m) and he’s yours’.

Spurs must now decide whether to ramp up their interest in Baturina by launching an official bid, or move on to other targets. That €80m price tag certainly seems prohibitive.

If Spurs opt against signing the playmaker, then Manchester United may benefit. It was claimed on June 19 that United have burst into the race for him.

In addition to Baturina, De Zerbi is pushing for Spurs to land a new striker and winger.

We revealed on Monday morning that Spurs are preparing a £75m bid for Eli Junior Kroupi to test Bournemouth’s resolve.

Tottenham confident over Kroupi deal

Spurs believe Kroupi would be open to joining them and playing under De Zerbi if they make a formal move.

Bournemouth continue to insist the 20-year-old striker is going nowhere, though Spurs are pushing to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to his capture.

With regards to a new wide man, Spurs are considering moves for Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Savinho (Manchester City). They continue to admire the latter after having a £60m approach for him rejected last summer.

Sources confirmed to us on Sunday that Leao has said yes to joining Spurs, with a deal being explored. Milan have dropped their demands for the Portuguese attacker to around €50m (£43m).

United have reportedly made a decision over whether they will battle Spurs for Leao.