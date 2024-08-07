Tottenham hope to seal a deal TODAY after a ‘final round of talks’ were scheduled, while personal terms are already agreed and how much the deal would cost has been confirmed.

Spurs have quietly completed several deals already this summer, with Timo Werner (loan), Archie Gray (£40m) and Yang Min-hyuk all signed. 18-year-old South Korean winger Yang will link up with his new Tottenham teammates six months from now in January.

Regarding exits, fees have been collected for Joe Rodon (£10m – Leeds United) and Troy Parrott (£6.7m – AZ Alkmaar).

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Marseille) and Bryan Gil (Girona) have both left on season-long loans. Hojbjerg’s deal contains an option to buy.

Right-back Emerson Royal is closing in on a permanent switch to AC Milan and today’s update regards the 10-cap Brazil international.

Pedro Porro’s arrival 18 months ago shoved Emerson down the pecking order in his favoured right-back role.

The 25-year-old did rack up a handy 22 Premier League appearances last term, though the bulk of those came when deputising for injured players at left-back or centre-back. Few would argue Emerson performed well in the firefighting role.

As such, Emerson was deemed surplus to requirements and Serie A giants AC Milan agreed personal terms with the player one month ago.

A five-year deal has been ironed out, with Emerson due to earn roughly £50,000-a-week if completing his move to the San Siro.

Tottenham and AC Milan to close Emerson Royal transfer

Progress on the club-to-club side of the deal is finally being made, with Emerson expected to complete his move for a fee of around €15m/£12.9m prior to add-ons.

Reports in Italy recently claimed a fresh round of talks would take place two days ago (Monday) to finalise the deal.

Whether those discussions were held is unclear, though per Fabrizio Romano, a ‘final round of talks’ have been pencilled in for today (Wednesday).

Taking to X late on Tuesday night, Romano wrote: ‘AC Milan and Tottenham will have final round of talks to close Emerson Royal deal tomorrow.

‘€15m plus add-ons package, Emerson’s on the verge of becoming new Milan player.’

More Tottenham transfers in the works

Emerson’s imminent exit will allow Spurs roughly three weeks to re-invest the proceeds from the sale.

Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to sign a new right-back, though failure to shift Djed Spence could simply see him installed as Porro’s back-up.

Elsewhere, a new central midfielder is wanted after losing out to Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is a player of interest to Spurs.

But unquestionably the biggest deal Tottenham are chasing regards Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Talks have been held with the 26-year-old’s agent and Solanke is understood to be keen on the move. Indeed, Solanke has a point to prove after his two prior spells with bigger clubs (Chelsea, Liverpool) came and went without everr being offered a real opportunity to shine.

Bournemouth are protected by a £65m release clause that only a handful of clubs can trigger.

Whether Tottenham are among those who can activate the clause is as yet unclear, though TEAMtalk understands they aim to circumnavigate the clause anyway.

A bid of £50m that would also include a player as a makeweight has been internally discussed at Tottenham.

