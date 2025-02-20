Tottenham reportedly feel they will be able to ‘persuade’ Mathys Tel to join the club permanently, as he is ‘loving life’ in north London and that’s a state of mind the club wants to see remain.

Spurs ended the January transfer window with the loan signing of Tel. They hold an option to make his stay permanent for £45million (€54.3m/$56.9m).

Their ability to convince him to stay might have been questioned, since he was initially reported to have turned down the move when Tottenham agreed it with Bayern Munich, before, with no options left, the striker agreed to join at the back end of the window.

Since then, Tel has scored his first goal for Spurs, and showed a lot of promise in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League – playing 90 minutes in both games so far.

As a result, Tottenham are said to be ‘growing in optimism’ regarding their chances of holding onto Tel.

It’s believed he is ‘loving life’ in north London, and enjoying the culture at the club. With that said, Spurs feel they will be able to ‘persuade’ Tel to stay if they can keep him in his current frame of mind.

Man Utd succession plan shattered

If Tel remains at Spurs, he will obviously not be able to head to Manchester United.

But the option of doing so seemed to be on his mind as soon as he headed to Spurs, and may have had a say in him rejecting them initially, given United were said to be in the market for him, before deciding not to make the move in January.

Indeed, once he signed for Spurs, it was reported by Christian Falk that Tel “would like to” make the step to United “if he can”.

Though that ambition might still be there, the longer he enjoys his time at Tottenham, the less chance it seems there is that he’ll want to go anywhere else, and the club are seemingly aware of that currently.

It may help that the north London outfit are 12th in the Premier League, while United are 15th. That could all change quickly though, given there’s only a point separating the clubs.

Tottenham round-up: Son offers coming

Tottenham will reportedly receive offers from a pair of Saudi Pro League sides for Heung-min Son, who will have just a year left on his deal when the £41.4million bids come in during the summer.

It’s amid the suggestion that Spurs feel the winger may continue to slowly decline and may not even be a starter for much longer.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly a “willingness” for Harry Kane to return to Tottenham in the event that he comes back to England.

And if Son is to leave Tottenham, Eberechi Eze could potentially take his place, with Spurs said to be leading the pack for him, having already put in some of the groundwork for that move.

