Tottenham transfer tactic to win race for £25m midfielder revealed after previous success

Tottenham Hotspur want to bid for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren during the January transfer window, a report has revealed.

Vermeeren has been catching the attention of various clubs thanks to his development in Belgium. Earlier this month, sources told TEAMtalk that Tottenham, Juventus and Barcelona have been keeping an eye on him. Furthermore, Arsenal are interested, but more likely to wait until the summer.

There have also been reports that Manchester United could be a destination for the teenager. However, The Sun has confirmed that Tottenham are leading the race to sign him at the moment.

According to the tabloid, Tottenham want to bid for the £25m-rated midfielder in January.

It comes amid their need to strengthen in midfield ahead of losing Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr while the Africa Cup of Nations is ongoing in the winter.

Despite that, Tottenham would not plan to integrate Vermeeren immediately. The Sun suggests they could allow Royal Antwerp to keep him on loan after a deal is wrapped up.

Tottenham did something similar when they agreed to sign Destiny Udogie from Udinese in 2022. The full-back has now become a part of Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

In 2024, Spurs could repeat the strategy for Vermeeren. They will be hoping it works because of the amount of competition for his signature.

Indeed, the report names Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as their main threats in the race to sign him.

Vermeeren remains under contract with Royal Antwerp until 2026. He has already played 65 times for them, including in all six of their Champions League group matches this season.

Royal Antwerp won the Belgian Pro League title last season. Later in the calendar year, Vermeeren was rewarded with his senior international debut for Belgium.

Vermeeren stance might play into Tottenham hands

In a sign that Tottenham’s transfer tactic might work, Vermeeren recently confirmed he wants to stay with his current club for the rest of the season at least.

“We’ll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway,” he said.

That conclusion, though, followed comments about the risks of signing for a club that would then simply loan him out.

“Well, in football you never know. I would like to stay at this club for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Okay, of course you want to take it a step further, but it is difficult to say when that will be possible. The puzzle must fit together.

“There are so many scenarios to take into account. Because suppose you sign somewhere and are rented out, but then the coach leaves. Then you suddenly find yourself with another coach who may not want you.”

In Tottenham’s case, it seems unlikely that Ange Postecoglou would be in any danger of such a scenario. His era at the club is only just beginning and has got off to a promising start, restoring a feel-good factor within the fanbase.

As his project continues to develop, incorporating players like Vermeeren could become a reality. But Tottenham will have to be convincing in their negotiations.

