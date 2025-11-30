Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to listen to loan offers for Richarlison in January, as it stands, sources have told TEAMtalk.

There have been some doubts raised about his future at Spurs, with his former club Everton – where he played between 2018 and 2022 until his move to north London – touted as a potential landing spot.

A good financial offer could be considered, if Spurs are able to get an upgrade signing through the door to replace him.

But indications at this moment suggest Spurs do not see much upside to a loan agreement.

They would rather keep him as part of the squad in that instance, before taking a view on what happens to him long-term.

Richarlison’s contract expires in 2027 and while he is not necessarily viewed as a key part of the forward planning, there are considerations about what his value is to them compared to what he would bring in financially.

Richarlison’s current status with Spurs

Richarlison was among the starters for Spurs in their 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday, going off after an hour.

It was his 21st appearance of the season, but he was unable to add to his six goals and two assists so far.

His overall record since joining Spurs from Everton includes 26 goals and 12 assists from 111 appearances. For Everton, he scored 53 goals and added 15 assists from 152 appearances.

As a centre-forward, he will be primarily competing with Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke if he stays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the rest of the season.

