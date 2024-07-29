Tottenham are on the cusp of selling Emerson Royal to AC Milan and Daniel Levy’s insistence on holding out for the best deal possible looks to have borne fruit following a cruel injury blow.

Emerson has entered the final two years of his contract with Tottenham who are seeking to maximise their sale potential by cashing in right now.

Pedro Porro has usurped Emerson as the first-choice selection at right-back. Porro’s excellent displays forced Emerson into a firefighting role last season, with the Brazilian often deployed out of position at left-back to cover Destiny Udogie’s various absences.

But with Archie Gray arriving – the former Leeds United ace can play central midfield or right-back – Emerson’s usefulness to Ange Postecoglou has reduced even further.

The 25-year-old struck an agreement on personal terms with AC Milan way back in June. A five-year deal that will net Emerson roughly €50,000-a-week has been sealed and remains valid.

However, Milan’s opening offer worth just €10m/£8.5m was understandably deemed unsatisfactory by Tottenham’s decision-makers.

Milan gradually begun to explore alternative targets including Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, Wan-Bissaka is valued at £15m and is in talks to sign with West Ham anyway.

As such, Milan’s attention has refocused back on Emerson and a cruel injury blow in pre-season has sparked an improved bid.

Tottenham expected to accept improved AC Milan bid

Milan full-back Alessandro Florenzi recently suffered a serious knee injury during his side’s 3-2 victory over Manchester City in Yankee Stadium.

Florenzi must undergo an operation to fix the issue and his lengthy absence has prompted Milan to raise the stakes for Emerson.

Sky Italia state Milan have upped their offer from €10m/£8.5m to a fee in the €14m-€15m (£11.8m-£12.7m) range. Add-ons are also part of the bid and would take the final fee even higher.

The report strongly suggested the improved bid will be accepted, labelling the transfer ‘very close’ on the back of Milan raising the stakes.

Adding further fuel to the fire was Fabrizio Romano’s claims on X. The trusted transfer guru confirmed Milan and Spurs will hold a fresh round of talks today (Monday) in the hopes of finalising the deal.

“Emerson Royal, expected to join AC Milan from Tottenham this week as reported earlier,” wrote Romano.

“There’s one more round of talks set to take place on Monday with AC Milan confident to get final green light.”

If all goes according to plan, Tottenham’s patience will be rewarded and their decision to hold out for more lucrative terms will have proven a wise one.

