Tottenham have been told that Lucas Bergvall will not usurp James Maddison at the club

Tottenham have been sent a transfer warning of sorts over incoming summer arrival and Swedish rising star Lucas Bergvall.

In February, Tottenham announced the midfielder would join from Swedish Allsvenskan side Djurgardens IF Fotboll on July 1 on a deal that runs until 2029.

The 18-year-old Bergvall reportedly signed for a fee in the region of £8.5m and chose Spurs over Barcelona, despite travelling to the Spanish giants over a possible move.

The 6ft 1in Swede’s stock has continued to rise after impressing for Swedish second tier side F Brommapojkarna, where he helped them get promoted in 2022, before joining Djurgardens in 2023.

Despite all the excitement about the teenager, who made his international debut for Sweden against Estonia in January when he was still 17, he has been told he will find it hard to make his mark at Tottenham.

‘HE CAN BECOME THE GOAT’

According to former Swedish international Martin Aslund, the youngster will struggle to usurp James Maddison from his attacking-midfield role at Spurs, despite scoring four goals and bagging four assists in eight games this season.

The 47-year-old believes Bergvall would be better suited to joining a team in the Netherlands or Belgium, where he can become the GOAT (greatest of all time) – in a slight mixed message from the ex-AIK man.

He said, relayed via Sport Witness: “I think he will be a very good national team player. I think he ends up in a top team in the Benelux and there he can become the GOAT.

“Will he replace James Maddison at Tottenham? I hope I’m wrong and that he does, but I don’t think so. People take what I say the wrong way, Lucas is an incredible footballer.

“If you see how Bergvall plays football, he is an opportunist, he often does the difficult things. If you’re going to play in the Premier League and have that role, you have to check which other players have it, how many Swedish players have that role?

“There are extremely few, so then Lucas Bergvall must become one of the best players in Swedish history. Am I sure he will be? No, I don’t think so.”

While Maddison has proven to be an astute £40m signing for Tottenham, following five impressive years at Leicester City, the England international – who has scored four goals and bagged seven assists this season – is nine years Bergvall’s senior.

Although the youngster is likely to have to be patient, there is a strong chance he will get game time under manager Ange Postecoglou; plus, Maddison has played just 24 times this term, with an ankle injury limiting his minutes.

Spurs may consider a loan spell for the Swede to further his development and give him a long run of games, but equally, he may benefit a lot from being around the first-team squad and honing his skills that way.

Bergvall will link up with fellow Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his compatriot shining since leaving Juventus for the north London outfit on loan in 2022 and then making a permanent transfer the following year.