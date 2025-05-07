Returning Tottenham director Fabio Paratici is looking to pull off a surprise move on Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur have positioned themselves into the driving seat over a shock move to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, with a returning director handing them a key advantage over three transfer rivals – and with the Reds’ asking price for the star also coming to light.

The Italy winger moved to Anfield last summer in a £12.5m (€15m, $16.7m) move from Juventus, proving to be the only firm addition to Arne Slot’s squad that summer. However, while big things were expected of the star at Anfield, what ultimately prevailed was an unexpected struggle for minutes, with Chiesa having been limited to just three starts for Liverpool so far.

Chiesa‘s struggles have prompted sympathy from Slot and also seen speculation rise quickly over his future. And while January transfer links ultimately came to nothing – the 51-times capped star was linked with a loan return to Serie A – this summer may prove an entirely different question, especially given the recent news that Mo Salah has signed up for another two years at Anfield.

As a result, CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool are now open to selling the winger if a suitable offer arrives on the table.

To that end, the likes of Napoli and AC Milan have both been linked with a move in recent weeks, while interest has also emerged from Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

However, it’s claimed Tottenham are very much in the driving seat to secure the winger in a surprise deal – with two key advantages giving them the edge over all three rival suitors.

Firstly, it’s claimed Spurs are willing to satisfy the winger’s wage demands and match the current £120,000 a week package he is on at Anfield – something none of the others could do.

And secondly, it’s claimed that Fabio Paratici – due to return to Tottenham this summer after completing a suspension – can also play a significant role in the deal. That’s because the Italian has a very strong relationship with Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, having known him for multiple years.

Chiesa’s stance on Liverpool exit and possible Tottenham transfer

The report claims Liverpool are open to the sale of the 27-year-old if they receive an offer in the region of £12.7m – £17m (€15m – €20m / $17m – $22.7m) this summer.

However, convincing Chiesa himself to quit Merseyside may prove a different conversation altogether – and unless something drastically changes – it may prove a difficult issue getting the player to up sticks for the second summer in a row.

Discussing the winger’s future recently, Bild journalist Christian Falk insists Chiesa has no intentions of walking out on the Reds and is more determined than ever to prove himself to Slot next season.

“Not true: Ex-Bayern candidate Federico Chiesa wants to leave Liverpool in the summer,” Falk began in his Fact Files column. “He wants to fulfil his contract until summer 2028.

“He was also not interested in the winter interest from Napoli, Inter Milan and Lazio because he wants to assert himself on Merseyside.

“The fact that he has had problems so far is due to his two injuries.”

And on claims he could leave, he concluded: “He wants to show Liverpool this season just how valuable he can be.”

Chiesa’s father, Enrico, himself a prominent former Italian international, also revealed in an interview that the player is determined to fulfil the four-year deal he signed on Merseyside last summer.

“I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool,” Enrico said. “We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer, I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15, he didn’t play often and when he asked me, ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

However, whether the promise of more regular first-team football at Tottenham could persuade him to up sticks remains to be seen.

