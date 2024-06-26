Spurs have some Brazilian talents and other Copa America standouts on their radar

Tottenham have been linked with several stars who are in action at the 2024 Copa America as they aim to strengthen their squad this summer.

After narrowly missing out on a top-four Premier League finish last season, Tottenham face a key transfer window this summer as they look to capitalise on the momentum from Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge.

They have already been linked with several high-profile stars from around Europe and there are a number of players from South America Spurs are said to be chasing, too.

Here are seven reported Tottenham targets on show at the 2024 Copa America.

Raphinha

Reports in Spain have deemed Tottenham’s chances of signing Brazil star Raphinha this summer to be ‘realistic’.

The 27-year-old winger joined Barcelona from Leeds United in a £55 million deal two years ago and, despite not having made as big an impact in Catalonia as expected, the former Sporting CP and Rennes forward has been impressively productive. In his first LaLiga season, he scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances. And while his goals return fell to just three in the league for the 2023-24 campaign, he delivered nine assists.

After he shone in the Premier League previously during two seasons at Elland Road, Spurs are said to be willing to pay £47 million to bring Raphinha back to the English top flight.

Jonathan David

Another player looking increasingly likely to be playing his football in the Premier League next term is Canada striker Jonathan David. A long-time target for several of England’s biggest clubs, Spurs are among those believed to be keen on the 24-year-old, who has just 12 months to run on his contract with Ligue 1 side Lille.

David scored 26 goals in all competitions last term for the second season in a row. He has an impressive international record, too, with 26 goals from 49 caps for Canada. Possessing pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing, the Brooklyn-born man has a skillset desired in any top striker.

Lille president Olivier Letang admitted recently that David – along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro – is likely to be sold this summer. The highly rated centre-forward could be available for as little as £30 million.

Andreas Pereira

According to reports in Brazil, Spurs are preparing to make a move for Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer.

The 28-year-old has been with the Craven Cottage club since a £10 million move from Manchester United two years ago. In that time, he has scored eight goals and provided 15 assists for the Whites.

Able to play as a No.10 or deeper in central midfield, it is claimed Postecoglou views the Brazilian as an ideal addition to his options in the middle of the pitch. Pereira is said to be keen to leave Fulham before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, with talks over his future planned for when he returns from the Copa America.

Santiago Gimenez

After scoring 49 goals in the last two seasons for Feyenoord, Mexico’s Argentina-born striker Santiago Gimenez is hoping his stellar club form will translate to the international stage at the 2024 Copa America, where he could be one the tournament’s breakout stars.

The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 41 games for the Rotterdam club under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot last term, improving on the 23 he bagged the season before to help Feyenoord claim an Eredivisie title in his maiden campaign in the Dutch top flight.

A deadly finisher with either foot, Gimenez also added another string to his bow last season, improving as a creator to provide six assists in the league.

Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with moves for the £43 million-rated striker this summer, while Spurs are also reportedly keen.

Piero Hincapie

After their historic undefeated run to a first-ever Bundesliga title last season, Bayer Leverkusen are bracing themselves for big-money offers for several of their brightest stars. One of the key players from Xabi Alonso’s side most often linked with a departure from the BayArena is Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender was the left-sided centre-back in Alonso’s 3-4-3 system last term, standing out for his aggressiveness in challenges, aerial prowess and technical skill when launching attacks from deep.

According to reports in Germany, Postecoglou has made upgrading his centre-back options a priority this summer and Hincapie has been named on Tottenham’s shortlist of targets. The young Ecuador star is believed to have a £60 million release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

Willian Pacho

If Spurs are unable to land Hincapie, they could turn their attention to his central-defensive partner in the Ecuador line-up at the Copa America.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho has a similar skillset to Hincapie in that he is also excellent on the ball, often seen striding into midfield zones to spring attacking moves, while being commanding in the air and solid positionally.

The 22-year-old is also believed to be valued in a similar price range to Hincapie by his German club, with Eintracht said to be looking for around £60 million if they are to sell the player they signed from Royal Antwerp in Belgium just last year.

Evanilson

Porto striker Evanilson is coming off the best season of his career after scoring 24 goals in 42 games for the Portuguese side, eclipsing his previous high mark of 21 strikes from two years ago.

The 24-year-old’s club form was enough to see him finally earn a first cap for Brazil, selected for a pre-Copa America warm-up friendly earlier this month, as well as a place in Dorival Junior’s Selecao squad for the tournament in the United States.

It has also seen long-standing interest in the gifted striker from several Premier League clubs reignited this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all ready to pounce, according to reports in Portugal.

An elusive dribbler who can hold the ball up, link play, create for others and score, there are few obvious holes in Evanilson’s game – a fact reflected in the €100 million release clause in his Porto contract.

