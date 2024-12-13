Fluminense want to 'break the market' to sign Tottenham attacker Richarlison

Fluminense will reportedly look to ‘break the market’ in order to sign Tottenham attacker Richarlison, so they can prepare for the 2025 Club World Cup with him up top.

Richarlison has struggled for most of his time at Spurs. In his first two full seasons, he managed just 15 goals, which is not far from what he scored in his final season at Everton alone.

So far this term, the Brazilian has managed just one goal, having been sidelined for the majority of the campaign.

Yet he is still being courted by other sides, with Fichajes now reporting that Fluminense want to take Richarlison back to his homeland.

It is believed they could make ‘significant financial efforts’ with the report stating Fluminense ‘want to break the market’ for the Tottenham man.

He could be signed in January if the Brazilian club get their way, as they want to prepare for the 2025 Club World Cup with Richarlison up top, so have already initiated contact with his entourage.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

Fluminense face big-club battle

But a big name in the Premier League have also reportedly got their sights on Richarlison.

It’s been suggested that there is substance to links between Newcastle and the Brazilian.

However, it’s believed Spurs want £60million for him, and the Magpies would rather spend between £40-45million.

It would seem that if reports of Fluminense wanting to spend big money are true, they could beat the Premier League side to the snare.

However, their record signing was approximately £5.8million in 2012, so them being able to muster up the sort of money which would land Richarlison seems almost impossible, and there’d be no point in them trying.

Tottenham round-up: Postecoglou replacement endorsed

Former Spurs man Jamie O’Hara has endorsed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as the new manager at Tottenham if Ange Postecoglou is shown the door, as he’d be a “great fit”.

Postecoglou hit out at Timo Werner after Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Rangers, calling his performance “not acceptable”.

The Tottenham boss has also reportedly hand-picked Getafe’s Omar Alderete to improve his back line, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that interest.

Meanwhile, Spurs are said to be considering recalling Ashley Phillips from his loan at Stoke City given injury problems at the back.

Richarlison’s Tottenham stats so far