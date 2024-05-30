Tottenham transfers: Big-name trio in transfer danger, with ‘big money’ coming for Postecoglou signing

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro are all set to be the subject of interest this summer

Each of Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero will reportedly be the subject of transfer interest this summer, and a ‘big-money offer’ could arrive for the former.

Ange Postecoglou has only been blessed with the services of Van de Ven since last summer. The defender was one of the manager’s main objectives when he walked through the door.

He will be glad he managed to beat the likes of Liverpool to the transfer, as Van de Ven ended up winning Tottenham’s player of the season award.

He was crucial at all points of the season, and that became evident when, after 10 games, he was injured, and Spurs fell from their perch at the top of the table, losing four of the next five games, including three on the spin.

When he returned to the side, he continued to be a central figure.

That he has been a very impressive figure this season is highlighted by the sides being linked with him.

Manchester United – who finished lower than Tottenham but are historically the biggest side in the country – registered an interested when Sir Jim Ratcliffe walked through the door at Old Trafford.

It’s also been noted that he has qualities that Pep Guardiola looks for in a defender at Manchester City.

‘Big-money offer’ expected for Van de Ven

Now, Tottenham News reports there’s danger that Spurs will be siege for Van de Ven.

Indeed, it’s said that clubs ‘around Europe’ have expressed an interest in him.

It’s not clear exactly which teams, and how many there are in the mix.

However, it’s believed a ‘big-money offer’ could be coming for the defender.

Porro, Romero also subject of interest

Van de Ven is not the only man that Tottenham could potentially lose this summer.

Indeed, it’s said that both Porro and Romero are ‘likely to be the subject of interest’ as well. The latter had a particularly productive season at right-back, scoring three Premier League goals and registering seven assists.

If big offers come for each man, it might be hard for Spurs to turn them down.

Indeed, their back line could be decimated, and with Postecoglou looking to improve upon a fifth-placed finish in his first season, having to recruit an entire new corps of players in one position would be an unwanted task this summer.

