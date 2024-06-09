Tottenham transfers: Enough is enough as ruthless Postecoglou prepares to rip up contract of massive flop

As Ange Postecoglou prepares for what could be a critical summer transfer window for his tenure, it appears the Tottenham boss is ready to get ruthless when it comes to who he wants in and out of his squad.

There were reports of the Australian potentially walking away from the north London club late last season after Spurs failed to secure a top-four finish after a run of five defeats in their last seven games.

During that difficult stretch, Postecoglou openly admitted that he did not have the players in his squad to play the type of football he thinks will finally bring silverware through the door after 16 years without any.

To that end, there is expected to be a high turnover of players at Tottenham this summer, as Postecoglou prioritises moves for another back-up centre-back, likely two central midfielders and a central striker.

DIVE DEEPER: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is also another player on Postecoglou’s radar, with a titanic £60m raid for the Crystal Palace attacker reported to be close to being completed.

However, as one talented playmaker prepares to arrive in north London, another is finally expected to leave after five disastrous years at the club.

Tanguy Ndombele arrived at Spurs from Lyon in a record £63million deal but has arguably turned into one of the biggest flops in Premier League history.

The hugely talented 27-year-old had a short spell under Jose Mourinho were he justified that price tag but has otherwise been a major letdown.

Ndombele did win league titles during loan spells at Napoli and Galatasaray but was exactly a roaring success in how he performed and it now looks like Tottenham are ready to throw away the one year he has left on his contract and let him walk away for free.

Tottenham happy to just let Ndombele walk away

That’s according to Foot Mercato anyway, who state that the France international will now leave the club on a free transfer.

At this stage, it remains to be seen where the player could eventually end up, with Galatasaray not expected to pick up their option to buy after Ndombele failed to score and notched up just one assist in 26 outings for the Turkish giants.

The report from the French outlet adds that the two parties will finalise the agreement in the coming days, allowing the attacking midfielder to walk away from the club this summer.

The news will not be particularly surprising to Tottenham fans, who have long since questioned the player’s commitment to the cause – and issue that was flagged up under the tenures on both Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho backed to hijack £15m Tottenham deal and sign priority Leeds target for Fenerbahce

For Spurs, it will at least allow them to get his reported £120,000-a-week salary on the books and allow Postecoglou to start streamlining his squad and tailoring it to exactly what he wants.

Timo Werner has already extended his loan for another season, while Postecoglou has already stated that he wants business done early again, as was the case last summer, to give him as much time as possible with new additions during pre-season training.