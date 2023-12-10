Tottenham transfers: Everton say yes to Postecoglou as necessary swoop cheaper than expected

Everton will reportedly accept an offer from Tottenham for Ben Godfrey in January, as they prepare to take a loss on their £20million signing.

It seems a necessity that Spurs recruit in the heart of defence in January. Their problems at the back are one reason for an unwanted slip down the Premier League table.

After 10 games, the north London outfit were top of the league. But in the five games since, they’ve lost four times and drawn once.

Micky van de Ven was injured in the first of those losses; in the same game, Cristian Romero was sent off, leading to a three-match suspension.

Eric Dier filled in at the back, but has since also sustained an injury. While Romero was back for the last game, Ange Postecoglou was forced to pair him with Ben Davies, who’s just returned from an injury of his own, and is not at the peak of his powers.

The best course of action for Tottenham to ensure their slip doesn’t continue will be recruiting a centre-back.

They’ve got their eyes on a few, with Everton pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Godfrey on the list.

But it’s reported the Toffees are preparing to ‘reject all offers’ for the former, as they’re eager to ensure he remains at the club for the foreseeable future.

Everton will say yes to Spurs for Godfrey

It looks like all systems are go for the Godfrey move, though.

That’s according to Football Insider, who suggest Everton ‘are prepared’ to sell him to Tottenham ‘if a bid is submitted’.

That could be an effort from the Toffees to ensure there’s no bid for Branthwaite, if Spurs know getting Godfrey will be much easier, and can be done with no pushback.

Given their desperation to recruit at the back, and one of their favoured options not being available, it seems likely the north London outfit will therefore lodge an offer for Godfrey.

Tottenham get cut-price fee

A recent report on Tottenham’s interest in Godfrey reinforced that, stating they will ‘push ahead’ for the defender.

That report suggested Spurs would have to offer £20million plus add-ons to land the 25-year-old.

That’s around what the Toffees paid to sign Godfrey from Norwich in 2020.

However, according to Football Insider, Everton are ‘willing to take a loss’ in order to offload the defender from the wage bill. That makes sense given he is yet to be used in the Premier League this season.

Postecoglou will surely be happy that he can get his target for less than first expected, and it seems likely he’ll move ahead early in the transfer window to get his man.

