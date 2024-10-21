Tottenham Hotspur are keen on landing Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck and could even offer a recent signing as part of a player-plus-cash deal, it has been claimed.

According to Italian source Inter Live, Tottenham hold ‘strong interest’ in the defender amid his rise at Inter. Bisseck joined the Nerazzurri from Danish club Aarhus in July 2023, and after being slowly integrated into the team last season he is now emerging as an important member of the starting eleven.

The centre-half, who can also operate as a right-back, played 75 minutes as Inter held Manchester City to a goalless draw in the Champions League on September 18.

It is these kind of performances against top strikers such as Erling Haaland which have alerted Tottenham to Bisseck’s ability.

Inter Live suggest that Tottenham will launch a bid for the 23-year-old next summer. It could be a player-plus-cash proposal involving current Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin, too.

The report adds that Spurs will have to offer big money to convince Inter on selling Bisseck, as he is one of the best young talents in their squad and is very much liked by manager Simone Inzaghi.

Dragusin exit would be a surprise

Dragusin joined Spurs in January when they paid Genoa £25million (€30m / $32.5m) for his signature. However, the centre-back has largely had to sit on the bench when first-choice defensive pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been fit.

This has prompted the Italian media to claim on several occasions that Dragusin might head back to Serie A, where he would likely start more often.

Inter will be aware of the Romanian’s ability after coming up against him during his time at Genoa, but a transfer back to Italy would still raise eyebrows.

Ange Postecoglou only sanctioned Dragusin’s arrival earlier this year and Spurs must therefore give the player more time to adapt to the English game and try to establish himself as a key player.

According to recent reports from the English press, Dragusin is looking to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the January transfer window, despite rumours linking him with a winter exit.

Tottenham news: Semenyo price, Porro exit claim

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have reportedly named their price for in-form winger Antoine Semenyo, who is attracting interest from several clubs.

Spurs are battling Arsenal and Newcastle United for Semenyo, and he has now been given a £40-50m (up to €60m / $65m) price tag by Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old recently admitted to being an Arsenal fan, though he insists he does not let this ‘conflict’ with his job.

While Semenyo could arrive at Spurs in the future, right-back Pedro Porro has been tipped to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

It was claimed on Sunday that Spurs would be open to selling Porro if a bid of £60m (€72m / $78m) came in, despite him being a pivotal asset for Postecoglou.

Madrid are eyeing both the Spaniard and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong amid uncertainty over whether they will be able to capture Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

IN FOCUS: Who is Yann Bisseck?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Cologne in November 2000, Bisseck initially played for SV Adler Dellbruck before joining FC Koln at the age of seven.

The centre-back represented Germany at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and scored in a 4-0 win over Colombia in the round of 16.

He made his first-team debut in November 2017 at the age of 16 years and 11 months, making him the youngest player in Koln’s history and the eighth-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga.

The German had loan spells at Holstein Kiel, Roda JC, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Aarhus before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2021.

After impressing in the Danish top-flight and captaining Germany at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, he completed a €7million move to Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in Italy as Inter won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2023/24.

“He’s a young guy who’s growing very well,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said. “He trains very well every day, and that’s what he has to keep doing.”

“We’re fortunate to have players like that, and we’re very happy to have him.”

Standing at 6ft 5in tall, Bisseck possesses pace and power in abundance and has been compared to former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.