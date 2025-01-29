Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan amid uncertainty over their move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, it has been claimed.

Tottenham are searching for a versatile forward who can bolster Ange Postecoglou’s attacking options amid their injury crisis. Club captain Son Heung-min needs support with forwards Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and Timo Werner incredibly all injured at the same time.

Tottenham are keen on Tel, who has decided he wants to leave Bayern before the February 3 transfer deadline in order to pick up more starts and continue his development.

But Spurs will have to fend off Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to snare Tel.

As such, Spurs are now looking into a deal for Milan ace Okafor. Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Spurs are ‘in contact’ with Milan for Okafor, who can play as a left winger or centre-forward – just like Tel.

There is ‘very high competition’ for Tel, which has seen Spurs recruitment staff ‘propose Okafor as an alternative solution’.

Milan are happy to let Okafor leave, while the 24-year-old himself is open to a winter transfer.

Earlier in the transfer window, RB Leipzig struck an agreement with Milan to sign Okafor on loan with an option to buy.

But the move collapsed, forcing Okafor to return to Italy. This also affected Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford, as Milan needed to offload Okafor to help afford his wages.

Tottenham target Okafor valued at £20.9m

Spurs can use the agreed Leipzig deal to gauge how much they will need to offer for the Switzerland ace. Leipzig had been expected to pay €25million (£20.9m / $26m) for Okafor before the transfer fell through.

One concern for Spurs fans will be the reason Okafor’s Leipzig switch collapsed. The Bundesliga side were worried about a calf issue that emerged during his medical, which is why the transfer was cancelled.

The last thing Spurs need is to sign another forward only to see him spend a portion of the season in the treatment room.

With regards to Tel, Spurs are in the picture for the Frenchman but are outsiders. Tel is concerned about Spurs’ struggles, as they sit 15th in the Premier League and way off the European qualification places.

United and Arsenal have been given a boost as Tel does not want to join Chelsea due to fears about not playing regularly at Stamford Bridge.

