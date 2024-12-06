Tottenham Hotspur have been told how much it will cost to sign rising Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov amid competition for his services from Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, it has been claimed.

Tottenham need defensive reinforcements as they usually struggle when starting centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are out injured, as showcased in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are Ange Postecoglou’s backup options, though the latter is now 31 years old and may soon need to be replaced.

Khusanov is the latest centre-half to emerge on Tottenham’s radar. According to new reports, Tottenham are ‘monitoring’ the 20-year-old’s exciting development and have scouted him on several occasions this year.

The report, which comes from CaughtOffside, states that Khusanov’s solid performances in Ligue 1 – despite his tender age – have alerted a host of top clubs to his potential.

Spurs are at the front of the queue to snap him up, though they will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle and Marseille.

The report has also revealed Khusanov’s price tag. Lens want €15-20million (up to £16.6m / $21.2m) before selling the right-footed defender in January.

Spurs need to move quickly to land Khusanov as Lens have been tipped to increase their asking price if the Uzbekistan international enjoys even better form during the second half of the campaign.

Tottenham eye left-field signing

Spurs’ interest in Khusanov was first revealed in October. Chelsea were also backed to enter talks for him, though they are now targeting different players.

It also emerged that Lens players have been describing him as a ‘monster’ as the 6ft 1in starlet does not seem to be scared of any challenge.

On November 28, French reports stated that Spurs are battling PSG to land Khusanov. PSG view him as a possible successor for club captain Marquinhos, who is now 30 years old.

At that point, Khusanov was rated at just €5m (£4.1m / $5.3m). However, his value has quadrupled as more and more sides declare their interest.

Tottenham transfers: Inter raid advances; flop’s La Liga exit

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Spurs are ‘ready to offer’ €35m to snare an Inter Milan ace.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is the player in question, and Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is understood to be a big fan of his.

But ‘budgetary needs’ may force the Italian giants to sell and this would play into Spurs’ hands.

While Frattesi might arrive in North London in 2025, left-back Sergio Reguilon is gunning to leave.

Reguilon has been cast aside by Postecoglou, while his Spurs contract expires in June.

The Spanish media state Getafe are ready to hold negotiations over the prospective signing of Reguilon in January.

Who joined Spurs earlier?