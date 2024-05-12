Tottenham transfers: Major Richarlison suitor emerges as Postecoglou eyes massive striker upgrade

Tottenham striker Richarlison could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window after a genuine suitor emerged to snap up the Brazilian attacker.

The former Everton frontman has had an improved second campaign after struggling as back-up to Harry Kane in his debut season, scoring 12 goals in 31 outings this term.

However, he’s missed time again through injury and still proves to be inconsistent in front of goal for a club looking to push for regular Champions League football going forward.

Indeed, a new central striker is known to be one of three priority positions that Ange Postecoglou needs to address in the summer transfer window.

However, offloading Richarlison will almost certainly have to come first and the Daily Mail reports which club are poised to make a move for the 27-year-old.

They state that Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal enquired about Richarlison’s availability in January following Neymar’s season-ending knee injury.

It was previously revealed that Tottenham might entertain the idea of accepting a bid for their main No.9, particularly if it’s a substantial amount similar to what they paid to acquire him from Everton.

And now it appears that Al Hilal could have some joy with a summer move for the player who looks set to become surplus to requirements under Postecoglou.

The Australian is already weighing up strikers who could potentially be available when the window opens, including the likes of Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez, Albert Gudmundsson and Dominic Solanke – to name but a few.

Tottenham open to Richarlison exit

Richarlison is currently under contract until June 2027 but there have been strong suggestions Tottenham are open to selling him if they receive a tempting bid.

If the club do decide to cash in and bring in a proven new No.9 as a result, there should be a better balance to Postecoglou’s side next season.

It would allow skipper Son Heung-min to move back to the left wing, which remains his best position, as playing centrally – particularly at home when most oppositions play deeper – means he cannot affect games as well.

A recent report suggested that Spurs are now the best-placed team to land Toney this summer, especially as his stock has dropped a little after just four goals since his return from an FA ban in January.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Tuesday evening when they host Manchester City in the Premier League.