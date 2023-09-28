Tottenham transfers: Major U-turn leaves Barcelona crestfallen as creative star plays up to Postecoglou

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has reportedly done a complete U-turn over his future and is ready to disappoint Barcelona over a projected January transfer.

The currently injured Spurs man was being tipped for an almost certain exit in the new year, despite the fact that he figured prominently for Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

The Argentine was one of Tottenham‘s better players as Postecoglou looked to craft a new style of play, with Lo Celso fitting in perfectly to it.

However, after he failed to feature in the opening two games of the Premier League campaign rumours once again started up over a return to Spain, where he excelled at Real Betis and on loan at Villarreal.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old, especially with their midfield depth for quite as it once was.

Xavi currently has Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Gavi to call on, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both out injured, while Fermin Lopez could also get more of a role going forward.

However, the Barca boss wants another creative midfielder on board and Lo Celso is being viewed as the perfect fit for that role.

Those hopes look to have been dealt a severe blow though, with Mundo Deportivo stating that the midfielder’s situation has changed.

Lo Celso loving life under Big Ange

They report that Lo Celso now wants to see if Postecoglou can finally be the manager to trust him in North London, having loved working under the Australian so far.

The next three months will now be key to the player’s future in terms of how much playing time he gets. Lo Celso won’t he helped, however, by the fact that Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be back in action from his ACL injury in the next four to five weeks.

Bentancur is being viewed as the ideal partner for Yves Bissouma in Potsecoglou’s engine room, while James Maddison has the No.10 position completely locked down.

To that end, there may still be a glimmer of hope for Barcelona to land one of their top targets – although Lo Celso wants to see how he will progress under Postecoglou first before committing to an exit.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they host Liverpool in what should be a belting Premier League contest.

