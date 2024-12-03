Cristian Romero is on the radar of Manchester City and wants to play Champions League football

Manchester City have reportedly joined the clubs keeping tabs on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who will look at Champions League football as a deciding factor on a contract renewal or his next club.

Spurs have been a more defensively sound side than City this season. The north London outfit, though seventh, have conceded 14 goals in 13 Premier League games.

City, three points above them in fifth place, have already conceded 19 goals, including eight in their last three league games.

According to TBRFootball, the Citizens have joined the clubs keeping tabs on Tottenham centre-back Romero, who has been a mainstay of their defence for the last few seasons.

Along with the Premier League champions, European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are all keen on Romero.

It is believed Tottenham hope to tie the Argentine down to a new deal, with plans to start talks in the New Year to make him the top earner at the club.

But the report also states that Romero sees Champions League football as key to his future. That could have a detrimental impact on Spurs’ hopes of keeping him happy.

UCL much more likely at City

Romero has played just one season in the Champions League with Tottenham, in 2022/23. Given Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League, they’ll have to make up some ground to secure a place in the elite European competition.

City, meanwhile, are Champions League regulars, playing in it every season since Pep Guardiola has been at the club, and winning it for the first time in 2022/23.

Though they are currently fifth in the league, the Citizens’ previous form suggests they are more likely to fight their way back and end up with a place in the competition.

As such, Romero could look more favourably on a move there, particularly knowing there could be space for him amid a defensive wobble, than staying at Tottenham where he may not be given the shot he wants.

Man City round-up: Big exits possible

City could have to get rid of three of their most influential players of the past few years, with journalist Henry Winter suggesting Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva have lost it.

City boss Guardiola has also suggested that while sacked in the morning chants might not have been wide of the mark, he did not expect them from Liverpool fans during a loss to the Reds.

Jamie Carragher suggested that the game was made easy for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk by the toothless performance of Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, in order to rectify their current issues, City are said to be scouting Premier League left-backs Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

