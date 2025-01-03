Mourinho hunts elite Tottenham ace in thrilling double Premier League raid for Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is hoping to sign both Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min and a Chelsea forward at Fenerbahce, according to a report.

Mourinho has used his Premier League connections to improve the Fenerbahce squad with the arrivals of players such as Allan Saint-Maximin and Caglar Soyuncu. But the Portuguese icon knows more additions are needed if Fenerbahce are to catch up with rivals Galatasaray, who won the Super Lig title last season and currently have an eight-point lead on Mourinho’s side.

Mourinho knows Tottenham well from his time in charge of the North London club and is a big admirer of their skipper Son.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Son is top of Mourinho and Fenerbahce’s wish list for the January transfer window.

The forward would normally be untouchable at Spurs, given all he has done for the club, though Fenerbahce have been put on alert by his contract situation.

Spurs chiefs have yet to step up contract talks with Son’s entourage, even though his current deal expires in June.

This means Fenerbahce can enter negotiations to sign the South Korea superstar in either a cut-price winter deal or on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Son is not the only big name on Mourinho’s radar. The report adds that he is also keen on Portuguese compatriot Joao Felix, who has struggled to make a significant impact at Chelsea this term.

Felix only returned to Chelsea over the summer, joining in a £46million (£55.5m / $57m) deal, but he is behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order and has mainly had to rely on competitions such as the Europa Conference League and League Cup for starts.

Further afield, Mourinho wants to reunite with his former Roma star Nicola Zalewski in Turkey.

The left midfielder should be the easiest player for Fenerbahce to sign out of the three. He is valued by Roma at around €5m (£4.1m / $5.1m), a fee well within Fenerbahce’s reach.

Fenerbahce are not the only side to have been linked with Son in recent months. Indeed, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and even Turkish rivals Galatasaray have all been named as potential suitors.

In November, Fabrizio Romano stated that Spurs are looking to activate their option to extend the 32-year-old’s contract until summer 2026.

Spurs chiefs need to accelerate this process as teams are queueing up to sign Son, who has netted 169 goals in 430 appearances for Spurs to establish himself as a club icon.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham plan to offer Prem goalkeeper ‘escape route’ in transfer which will help all parties

Tottenham transfers: Serie A signing rejected as alternative target named

Meanwhile, Spurs have snubbed the opportunity to land former Everton defender Ben Godfrey, despite being ‘offered’ his services.

Godfrey is poised to leave Atalanta this month as the Italians have deemed him surplus to their project.

But Spurs believe they can bring in a better centre-half to improve Ange Postecoglou’s backline after a disappointing first half of the season.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Milan Skriniar are two players on Spurs’ shortlist. Although, Thomas Kristensen is a player Spurs could swoop for first.

As per Football Insider, Spurs are ‘in a race’ to land the Udinese centre-back, who represents Denmark U21s on the international stage.

Spurs will need to fend off Bayer Leverkusen and Leicester City to land the towering 6ft 5in defender.

Who joined Spurs first?