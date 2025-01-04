Tottenham Hotspur are poised to make Czech Republic star Antonin Kinsky their first new signing of the January transfer window, it has been revealed.

According to reports, Tottenham are ‘on the verge’ of capturing goalkeeper Kinsky as they are ‘finalising’ a deal with his current side, Slavia Prague. The transfer is expected to be worth €15million (£12.5m / $15.5m), while Slavia Prague are set to be given a sell-on clause.

The news was first broken by Czech publication inFOTBAL and Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, who works for Gianluca Di Marzio.

Fabrizio Romano has since provided his information on the move. He states that a verbal agreement is ‘done’ between all parties, including Kinsky himself.

The 21-year-old will travel to London today (Saturday) to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.

Romano adds that Spurs ‘will spend over £10m’ on Kinsky and that they have agreed a long-term deal with the shot-stopper.

The star is the son of a former Czech Republic keeper also called Antonin Kinsky. Kinsky Jr was born in Prague and joined the Slavia youth setup in July 2021.

Over the summer, Kinsky considered leaving Slavia but made a U-turn on that decision after their usual No 1, Jindrich Stanek, got injured.

Kinsky has gone on to keep 14 clean sheets in 29 games for Slavia this season, with six of those appearances coming in the Europa League.

The starlet has great potential and has been called the best Czech keeper of his generation. This, coupled with the fact he is now picking up senior experience, has resulted in Spurs moving in.

Spurs to replace Fraser Forster

Kinsky will bolster Ange Postecoglou’s keeper options, with first-choice stopper Guglielmo Vicario out until early March with a broken ankle.

Postecoglou has largely used Fraser Forster since then, though the Englishman has struggled at playing out from the back and has been guilty of some bad mistakes.

Kinsky is better with his feet than Forster and Spurs fans will therefore be hoping that this can provide the team with more stability, should the new arrival be given regular starts.

TEAMtalk revealed on New Year’s Eve that Spurs are primed to attack the January window to help Postecoglou turn things around.

Goalkeeper is Spurs’ priority, and they look to have solved that issue by landing Kinsky. Next up on Spurs’ wish list is a new centre-back, winger and striker.

Possible targets include Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, Celtic wide man Nicolas Kuhn and Brighton centre-forward Evan Ferguson.

Tottenham transfers: Son exit; striker signing boost

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min is picking up interest from Turkey, with Jose Mourinho keen to reunite with him at Fenerbahce.

Reports claim that Mourinho is aiming to improve his team with the captures of Son, Chelsea outcast Joao Felix and Roma’s Nicola Zalewski.

To prevent Son from leaving, Spurs must now ramp up talks to extend his contract from June this year to summer 2026.

Ferguson is not the only striker Spurs are keeping tabs on, as they have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The Italian press claim that Spurs are challenging AC Milan and Juventus for Kolo Muani, who has been told he is free to leave.

Spurs appear to have superior spending power to the Serie A giants, which may give them a transfer advantage.

