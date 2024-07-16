Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a double deal that could see the return of a familiar face to north London and the addition of an experienced LaLiga defender.

Ange Postecoglou has already brought in Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner and Archie Gray this summer but more signings are expected to follow in a busy window.

A new central striker, a midfielder and another defensive recruit are all on Postecoglou’s radar and it appears that the latter could be filled by a veteran from Spain.

But in terms of an old player who potentially return to the club, it appears that Tottenham are ready to try and hijack Crystal Palace’s chase for Marcus Edwards.

DON’T MISS: Transfer Tracker: Updated midfield targets for Man Utd, Liverpool as Ten Hag nabs German standout and Slot goes Dutch

The playmaker quit north London back in 2019 but has excelled in Portugal since, firstly at Vitoria Guimaraes and more latterly Sporting.

Portuguese newspaper Corriere de Manha recently claimed that Sporting value the winger at around £17million, but Spurs’ 35 per cent sell-on clause means that figure would come down to just £11m.

Interest from Palace has clearly played a role in their interest being renewed, with the Eagles lining up Edwards as a replacement for Michael Olise.

Tottenham will win either way though, as they will receive their sell-on clause even if the attacker heads to Selhurst Park.

The 25-year-old racked up 15 goal contributions, six goals and nine assists specifically, in 44 appearances across all competitions last season.

However, it’s thought that he is open to returning to the English top flight and a switch back to the capital in particular.

Signing Edwards for as little as £11m could also negate the need to move for the more expensive Pedro Neto and even end Tottenham’s interest in Eberechi Eze – although the Palace and England star remains a priority target.

Tottenham in battle for free agent centre-backHERMOSO

Meanwhile, fresh reports have emerged from Spain concerning Spurs’ interest in signing Atletico Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso.

Radio Punto Nuovo states that while no concrete moves have so far taken place, things could change in the coming weeks as interest in the free agent hots up.

Hermoso was crucial part of Diego Simeone’s back line last term, helping them keep eight clean sheets in 31 appearances.

The 29-year-old featured on the left side of Atletico’s back three and also filled in at left-back when needed.

At Tottenham, he would viewed as a deputy for Micky van de Ven on the left side, with Radu Dragusin filling the same role for Cristian Romero on the right.

Netherlands star Van de Ven was a revelation last term but he struggled with hamstring issues to leave left-back Ben Davies acting as centre-back cover.

Hermoso is considered a perfect back-up option for Tottenham, leaving Davies free to compete with Destiny Udogie in the left-back role.

READ NEXT: Tottenham to launch new bid for Chelsea stalwart imminently as double Spurs exit takes shape

However, competition is expected to be fierce for the Spain international given his free transfer status.

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen on bringing the player to his new club Napoli, while there are also reports of interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Chelsea too.