Tottenham are being tipped to land a top European talent for £35million less than his current escape clause as Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp his first-team squad this summer.

A hugely underwhelming run-in saw Spurs finish fifth in the Premier League when it looked for some time that they would secure a Champions League spot.

After suffering five defeats in the last seven games of the season, Postecoglou was left with some difficult questions to answer about how a season that offered so much early on ultimately ended disappointingly.

And the blunt Aussie did not mix his words when revealing that he does not currently have the players at his disposal to play the brand of winning football that he wants to in north London.

That has led to wild speculation over a multitude of targets although, in theory, Postecoglou wants to bring in another back-up central defender, probably two central midfielders and a world-class No.9 when the summer window opens.

Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall is already on his way to the club, but the 18-year-old will need time to settle and may not be in contention for a starting spot until the new season is well underway.

And while another winger is not necessarily a major need, especially after Timo Werner signed on for another season, reports from Portugal state that a return to the club for Marcus Edwards could be back on.

It’s not the first time that the Sporting star has been tipped to return to north London, having left the club back in 2019 in the search for regular first-team football.

After a spell at Vitoria de Guimaraes, he ended up joining Sporting for a bargain €7.67million in January 2022 and has taken his game to another level since.

Tottenham back in the running for Edwards return

Tottenham were strongly tipped to swoop for Edwards back in January before eventually settling for Werner on loan. However, at that time it was reported that the Portuguese giants were demanding that his £52m release clause be met.

However, it’s now stated that Postecoglou could get his man for as little as £17m, which is £35m less than that initial figure.

Edwards, 25, is also said to be open to a return to the Premier League and could team up with a former Sporting colleague if he does end up back in the white half of north London.

Pedro Porro was a big fan of Edwards during their time together in Lisbon, labelling the attacker as an ‘extraordinary’ talent.

Six goals and nine assists last season, as well as the ability to play anywhere across the frontline and even as a No.10 could make Edwards a tremendous addition for Postecoglou – especially at that price point.

At this stage, there is no mention of when Tottenham might make their move for the player, although Postecoglou has already stated publically that he wants the club to do their business early to make the transition for fresh signings easier in pre-season.