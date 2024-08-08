Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou plans to dump 2023 signing for big profit with ‘offers’ sought

Tottenham will reportedly listen to ‘future offers’ for winger Manor Solomon, who only signed last season and will bring a big profit.

Postecoglou spent last summer – his first window as Spurs boss – attempting to build a squad capable of bouncing back from a terrible season prior. Indeed, the north London outfit finished eighth in the Premier League, having endured a terrible time.

The new boss signed nine players in his first window, and turned the club’s fortunes around, with Tottenham finishing last season in fifth place.

The likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven were particularly astute additions to the side.

Postecoglou would have been eager to see how winger Solomon got on in a Spurs shirt, too, having signed him after he impressed during 19 Premier League games for Fulham the season prior, scoring four goals.

But the Israel international, after starting strong for Tottenham with two assists in his first start, was quickly sidelined for the season, with a meniscus injury putting him out in his sixth appearance.

As such, it would seem he’ll have the chance to essentially start fresh and show what he can do this season now back in action.

But a report states the opposite may be the case.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise

Tottenham to listen to Solomon offers

Indeed, it’s been stated that Tottenham will ‘listen to future offers’ for Solomon.

It’s said they have set a price tag of around £17million for him.

Given they got him on a free transfer, having previously been owned by Shakhtar Donestk, Spurs would receive a big profit by selling Solomon for that price.

But it would seem a shock if Postecoglou was willing to immediately let him go.

The manager signed him last season, and was only able to see him perform over the course of just under 300 minutes.

That he assisted twice in those games suggests with more time on the pitch, now back fit, Solomon could be a very good asset for Tottenham.

Tottenham may have to sell

Though they have yet again signed Timo Werner on loan, after he came through the door on a short-term deal last season, so the left-wing spot is more crowded than before his addition.

And Tottenham are looking to sign a new striker, but know it’ll be tough to finance a deal for one – likely Dominic Solanke – if they can’t get Richarlison off the books.

But the Brazilian does not want to go, so Spurs may have to assess other options, and while it seems harsh, letting Solomon go could be one that makes sense for them.

READ MORE: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch