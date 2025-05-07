Tottenham Hotspur have named a surprisingly low price as Barcelona rival Atletico Madrid and Villarreal for the signing of Pedro Porro, it has been claimed.

Porro has been one of Tottenham’s better performers during what has been a largely woeful season under Ange Postecoglou. The right-back has chipped in with three goals and nine assists while playing 47 times in all competitions.

Tottenham are set for an important summer as they sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above 17th-placed West Ham United.

Spurs have reached the Europa League semi-finals and hold a 3-1 aggregate lead over Bodo/Glimt after the first leg.

But even if Postecoglou comes through on his trophy promise and ends Spurs’ long wait for silverware, Daniel Levy could still swing the axe – demonstrating just how bad their domestic form has been.

Spurs also need to bolster several positions and add much-needed experience to the squad. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, though, the north London outfit will receive numerous approaches for Porro.

It is claimed that Spurs have ‘opened the door’ to the full-back’s exit, despite him being one of their best players, by letting interested clubs know they will sell for €50million (£42.5m / $57m) or more.

Real Madrid have previously been linked with Porro, but they are expected to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool instead. Porro could still secure a move to LaLiga, however.

Barcelona ‘want’ the Spain international and are ‘considering’ a bid as they look to get the jump on Atleti and Villarreal.

Hansi Flick is searching for a versatile star who can compete with Jules Kounde at right-back while also providing backup on the left side of defence, and Porro is seen as an ideal fit.

Atleti, meanwhile, have earmarked Porro as a potential signing in case current right-back Nahuel Molina moves on.

Pedro Porro exit would be surprise move

While Porro could be tempted by the opportunity to return to his home country, it would be a shock if a Spurs exit worth around £42.5m went through this summer.

Spurs need to retain their top stars if they are to get closer to the top six next season, and the 25-year-old certainly fits into this category.

Plus, Spurs are known to be tough sellers, as shown by them previously rejecting big-money offers from Manchester City and Manchester United for Harry Kane.

It is hard to see Spurs allowing Porro to leave for anything less than £60m. They are in a strong position as his contract does not run out until June 2028.

A more realistic threat to Spurs could be City, as they were linked with re-signing Porro on April 22.

Although, City’s talks for Kane show that they will need to stump up a huge amount to convince Spurs to sell to a Premier League rival.

