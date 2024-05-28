Richarlison offered shock new Tottenham exit route as agent issues firm response

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been linked with a surprise move back to Brazil, while his agent has also weighed in on the situation.

Richarlison became one of Tottenham’s most expensive players of all time when he joined the club from Everton in July 2022. Indeed, the £50million that Tottenham paid for Richarlison – rising to £60m through add-ons – was not far off the £63m capture of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Richarlison had established himself as Everton’s talisman during his time on Merseyside, but he failed to have a similar influence during his first campaign at Tottenham.

The Brazilian only managed three goals in 35 matches last term, which included just one Premier League strike.

Richarlison was not a regular starter either as he had to play second fiddle to the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Richarlison became Spurs’ main centre-forward last summer when Kane left for Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old enjoyed a brilliant run of form between December 10 and February 3, hitting nine goals in eight appearances, but injuries prevented him from finishing the season on a high.

Ange Postecoglou is understood to be on the hunt for a new striker, which has put Richarlison’s future in doubt.

The 48-cap international has emerged as a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Spurs would like to use this exit route as it would see them pick up the most money.

Tottenham transfers: Double Richarlison claim made

However, reports in Brazil have claimed that Richarlison could sensationally return to South America.

Richarlison has been tipped to hold talks with Brazilian Serie A outfit Vasco da Gama, in a move that would see him play at club level in his home country for the first time since his departure from Fluminense in August 2017.

Although, both Brazilian and Saudi sides will find it tough to snare Richarlison during the upcoming transfer window.

Brazilian journalist Carlos Berbert claims to have spoken with the attacker’s agent about such transfer links. “Richarlison will remain at Tottenham,” he was told.

Even though Spurs could hand Postecoglou a new striker this summer, Richarlison could stay put and fight for his place next term.

The former Watford ace will believe that he can turn his purple patch from earlier this year into a 20-goal campaign.

While Spurs are debating whether to sell Richarlison, it could be argued that they should give him one more season to prove his worth. If Richarlison endures another disappointing year, then Spurs can push to sell him in 2025.

