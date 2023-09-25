Tottenham transfers: Romano reveals deal agreed for defensive sensation but with two-year caveat

Luka Vuskovic is set to join Tottenham but not until 2025

Tottenham have reportedly completed an agreement to sign Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic, although he will not play for the club until 2025.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs have captured the Croatian defensive sensation, having flagged up the deal over a fortnight ago.

The north London club are thought to have acted quickly to beat rivals to the capture of the talented Vuskovic.

It’s stated that the deal is now ‘all sealed’ between Tottenham and Hajduk, as well as between Ange Postecoglou’s men and Vuskovic.

Romano adds that Vuskovic will move to the Premier Leauge club in 2025, meaning he may well stay at Hajduk until then rather than be loaned elsewhere.

Premier League are currently unable to sign foreign players under the age of 18 due to regulations in a post-Brexit world.

Vuskovic is currently only 16 so will now have to wait a couple of years before appearing in a white shirt.

The defensive star has emerged as one of the top young defensive talents across European football, having played first-team football for Hajduk since turning 16.

READ MORE: The 10 highest paid players in the Premier League, with Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool stars raking it in

Tottenham beat Euro rivals to talented stopper

Romano initially revealed the move on his Here We Go podcast earlier this month, although a host of clubs were known to want the player.

Manchester City were one of those clubs showing an interest, while 90min claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich were also in the mix. However, the player himself pushed for a switch to north London instead.

The feeling is that Tottenham capturing one of the brightest young stars in Europe has sent out a real message of what Postecoglou is trying to build at his new club.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday evening when they welcome Liverpool to north London in what should be a special Premier League contest.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano warns expected Tottenham transfer might not happen thanks to Postecoglou