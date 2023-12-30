Tottenham transfers: Second deal could be done ‘next week’ as two centre-back moves in works

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Tottenham are in talks with both Jean-Clair Todibo and Radu Dragusin, and they want the latter deal over the line ‘next week’.

Spurs have had to use five different players at centre-back so far this season. Indeed, injuries have not been kind to the north London outfit in any position, and the heart of the defence has suffered a lot.

Ange Postecoglou clearly has a preference for using Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven together, having paired them together every game they were both available.

But with both men currently injured, the manager has been forced to mix things up. In the last game – a 4-2 loss against Brighton – right-back Emerson Royal played in the centre of defence alongside Ben Davies.

Given the issues at the back, Postecoglou is clearly keen to ensure his side can compete, and that means adding some more depth and quality to the backline.

A number of central defenders have been linked with Spurs of late.

Two of the most likely options seem to be Genoa man Dragusin and Nice’s Todibo. It was recently reported the club were nearing an agreement over the former.

Sources recently told TEAMtalk that Manchester United not being ready to snare the latter has put Tottenham in the box seat for that move.

Tottenham in talks over both

It seems there’s a chance of both of those moves getting over the line, as transfer insider Romano reports talks are underway for both men.

He states Tottenham want a move for a new centre-back sealed ‘by next week’.

It looks like a move for Dragusin has more chance of being done by then than one for Todibo.

That’s as Romano states a ‘bid could be sent soon’ for the Genoa man, but while talks are on for Todibo, the transfer ‘won’t be done shortly’.

Either man seems a good addition to bring up the quality of the Spurs’ defence with vital assets out, as both have played vital roles for their respective sides so far this season.

Dragusin could be second January transfer

Tottenham are moving fast with their transfers for January, and while Dragusin could be over the line soon, he might not even be the first man to walk through the door at the club in the winter.

Indeed, it’s been reported that ‘negotiations are underway’ regarding a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and those are thought to be advanced.

He would also alleviate some injury problems, with the midfield also having been hit of late.

Tottenham have dropped off slightly of late, but the additions they could make might be able to bring their season back around, after they made a great start.

