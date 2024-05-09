Tottenham are reportedly ready to back Ange Postecoglou with signings in three priority positions this summer, with up to seven players being allowed to move in a major revamp of the Australian’s squad.

Despite spending more than £200million on new additions last summer, Spurs are expected to back Postecoglou again in the market after looking almost certain to miss out on a top-four finish this season.

The north London club are currently seven points behind Aston Villa in that final Champions League spot and although they do have a game in hand there are only three outings left before the season draws to a close.

A run of four successive defeats has cost Tottenham at a crucial stage of the campaign with Postecoglou admitting that he does not currently have the players at his disposal to play the type of football he wants going into next season.

The former Celtic boss is known to want a new striker, another centre-back and a dominant central midfielder, with depth needed in a squad that should still be operating in Europe next term.

In terms of a new defensive recruit, the club are also known to be scouring Serie A again, while there have also been strong links to Premier League duo Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson is the top target to upgrade Postcoglou’s engine room, while the likes of Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez, Dominic Solanke and Albert Gudmundsson have all been tipped to fill the attacking role.

At this stage of the season, Spurs have played 17 games less then did when they were last in the Europa League back in 2020-21 and Postecoglou knows he will need a deeper squad with more quality to go all the way in that competition.

The emphasis this summer is expected to be on bringing in younger players who are capable of taking on the Postecoglou’s demand for high-risk, possession-based football.

Major Tottenham exits expected

However, sales will likely need to be made first, with The Times reporting that the club are ready to approve the departures of several senior players.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil could all be moved on, while Yves Bissouma and Richarlison would also be sold if suitable offers come in.

Richarlison has enjoyed an improved season, scoring 12 goals in 31 games, but has previously attracted strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Bissouma’s form has nosedived after a hugely promising start to the campaign in which he looked to be back to his Brighton best.

The Times adds, however, that Tottenham could still move early for some players by capitalising on their healthy financial position, with other clubs needing to sell before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Nottingham Forest, Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among those that may have to sell to stay within the financial limits.

A final decision is still to be made on the future of Timo Werner, with Spurs holding an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for €16million before the European Championships start on June 14.

Werner has been a useful contributor in the second half of the season but other deals are expected to be explored first before that decision is made.

Postecoglou has been impressed with the German though, admitting this month: “It’s not about the here and now, it’s about the overall strategy.

“Him coming in was very helpful for us and I think he’s made an impact but in my mind to make those definitive decisions, I still need some clarity about what we’ve got here first.”

In terms of other potential exits, impressive young striker Alejo Véliz is likely to be sent out on loan again, after a disappointing spell at Sevilla, where he has made only four appearances since joining the Spanish side in January.

Tottenham will be hoping to claw back some that deficit to Villa on Saturday when they welcome struggling Burnley to north London before hosting Manchester City in midweek and then travelling to Sheffield United for the last game of the campaign.