Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu amid concerns Pedro Porro will leave for Real Madrid, according to a report.

CaughtOffside claim Tottenham are ‘already preparing’ for life without Porro, with Ratiu emerging as one of their top right-back targets. It is also suggested Tottenham could sign Ratiu even if Porro stays, such is their admiration of the La Liga man.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Ratiu and are mobilising ahead of launching a bid at the end of the season.

The Romania international, who played in all four of his country’s Euro 2024 games, is also being eyed by Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Spurs still view this as an ‘easy deal’ to complete, CaughtOffside state. That is because Ratiu is ‘ready for a new challenge’, while he is available for a reasonable price, too.

The full-back’s exit clause at Rayo is worth €25million (£20.7m / $26.9m), a fee Spurs can match relatively easily. Ratiu’s former club Villarreal are due 50 per cent of any transfer fee.

The 26-year-old has managed one goal and one assist in nine games so far this term and has been one of Rayo’s standout players, helping them reach ninth in La Liga.

Ratiu has won 25 caps for his nation so far. He came through the Villarreal academy and also had spells at Dutch club ADO Den Haag and fellow Spanish outfit Huesca before joining Rayo in August 2023.

Pedro Porro future uncertain

If this report is to be believed, then Spurs are already taking action amid uncertainty surrounding Porro’s situation.

The Spanish ace is understood to be a backup target for Real Madrid in case they fail to land Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

At this stage, it seems Alexander-Arnold is leaning towards joining Madrid. Although, Porro could still emerge as their key objective if Liverpool pull on Alexander-Arnold’s heartstrings and convince him to stay at his boyhood club.

Manchester City have also been linked with Porro, however it is particularly hard to see Spurs selling him to a close Premier League rival.

Spurs will let the 25-year-old leave if an £80m (€96.2m / $103.7m) bid comes in, despite previous reports claiming he could be available for £60m (€72.2m / $77.8m).

Tottenham transfers: Midfielder setback; Son successor

Meanwhile, Spurs and City will struggle to land AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders in January after the Italian giants took action.

Reijnders is emerging as one of the best midfielders in Italy, sparking interest from Spurs and City.

But Milan have drawn up a bumper new contract to keep English clubs at bay, and details of that contract can be viewed here.

Spurs could have more luck in their pursuit of Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon.

Spurs have shown ‘concrete interest’ in the left winger, though they will have to beat the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa to his services.

Spurs have identified Zenon as a potential long-term replacement for captain Son Heung-min, and the Argentine’s exact cost can be found here.