Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero could hunt a big transfer to Real Madrid in 2025, while Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be plotting three big exits if he remains in charge.

A report has claimed Romero is ‘increasingly likely to push’ for a Real Madrid move if they accelerate their pursuit of him ahead of next summer. The Spanish giants are planning to revamp their side by ‘splashing the cash’ and Ange Postecoglou is ‘in danger’ of his squad being raided.

While the centre-back has enjoyed his spell at Tottenham, as it has allowed him to take the next step in his career, he is enticed by the idea of joining Real Madrid, arguably the biggest club in the world.

GiveMeSport state that Spurs have had to be ‘patient’ in contract talks with Romero of late. The Argentine could halt these discussions altogether if Real Madrid make an official approach for his services.

Spurs are in a strong negotiating position as Romero’s current deal does not expire until June 2027. Romero could become the latest player to swap Spurs for Madrid in a big-money deal, following the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

Los Blancos want to sign a top centre-half at the end of the campaign and view Romero as being ‘more attainable’ than William Saliba of Arsenal.

Should Romero move to the Spanish capital, then he would help them move on from David Alaba and finally replace Nacho following his exit over the summer.

Madrid tried to sign Leny Yoro in July but did not offer enough money for him, which allowed Manchester United to win the transfer chase.

According to a separate update from Spanish source Fichajes, Ancelotti is looking to offload three players next year as part of Madrid’s squad overhaul.

The Italian is under pressure to turn results around, but if he remains in charge then he will try to replace Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy.

Alaba could be replaced by Romero if Madrid are successful in raiding Spurs, while Tchouameni remains of interest to Liverpool after they previously missed out on him in 2022.

Mendy’s place in the squad is under threat as Madrid remain eager to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. The left-back could follow in Kylian Mbappe’s footsteps by letting his contract expire before moving to Madrid on a free transfer.

Romero exit would be damaging

Spurs boss Postecoglou would be hugely frustrated if Romero left. The 26-year-old is one of his best players and has formed a strong defensive partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Postecoglou is aiming to help Spurs become top four regulars once again and end their trophy drought, but Romero’s departure would set them back on that process.

Spurs would get a massive fee for Romero – a transfer worth as much as £150million (€180.7m / $193.8m) has been mentioned. However, it would take time for the club to land a replacement, and for that replacement to settle in alongside Van De Ven.

For Madrid, signing Romero would improve their hugely talented squad even further. The World Cup winner could form a brilliant centre-back partnership with either Antonio Rudiger or Eder Militao.

Tottenham news: La Liga pursuit; star’s camp unhappy

Another Spurs ace on Madrid’s radar is right-back Pedro Porro. Madrid’s top target for the position is Trent Alexander-Arnold, though they will swoop for Porro if the England star remains at Liverpool.

Reports claim Spurs are preparing for life without Porro and have set their sights on Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Ratiu.

Separate reports suggest Son Heung-min’s entourage are ‘not too happy’ with Spurs amid claims the forward will not be offered a new contract.

Son’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and the Saudis are hoping to snap him up alongside Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

