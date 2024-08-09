Tottenham transfers: Striker reveals his ‘dreams are bigger’, shrouding big-money move in doubt

Richarlison's refusal to move could put a stop to two deals at Tottenham

Tottenham striker Richarlison has revealed that he will not be making a move to Saudi Arabia for big money this summer, stating his “dreams are bigger”.

Spurs have not seen the best of Richarlison yet. In his first season from moving Everton, he massively underwhelmed, netting just once in the Premier League, having played 27 times.

Last season, his top-flight production increased to 11 goals, but given Tottenham were used to Harry Kane banging in around 30 goals a term, that doesn’t seem enough.

Ange Postecoglou has spent much of the summer transfer window looking to recruit a better option for the No.9 slot.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke are currently the top names on the radar, with Spurs in direct talks with the latter, confirmed by TEAMtalk sources.

But the north London outfit know the best chance of financing a deal for the £65million man – owing to a release clause – is getting Richarlison off the books.

The Brazilian cost £60million two years ago, and would likely command a similar price, especially given the sides after him.

Indeed, interest has been reported from the Saudi Pro League throughout the summer transfer window, and they tend to pay big money to import talent from Europe.

Richarlison dreaming of more than than money

A move there would not only make Tottenham some decent money, but given the wages paid to players in the Middle East, Richarlison would also surely be given a lucrative contract.

But he has revealed that he does not want to move just for money.

“The money is big, but my dreams are bigger,” he says.

Given he has already stated he is happy at Tottenham this summer, the chances of him leaving seem slim.

And without the Brazilian leaving, the chances of Solanke joining seem difficult.

Throughout the window, the suggestion has been that Richarlison leaving will pave the way for a new striker signing.

And given Tottenham need to make up £65million – or £60million, which they believe will be enough – having already spent north of £40million, the lack of a sale could be a barrier to the Solanke deal.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, but Tottenham will surely look to ship some players out if Richarlison cannot be moved.

