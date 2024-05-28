Tottenham transfers: Twist in Timo Werner future sees new arrangement signed, sealed and delivered

TEAMtalk have been told that Timo Werner will be playing for Tottenham again next season, although a permanent transfer is still not guaranteed until potentially 2025.

The Germany international moved to north London on loan from RB Leipzig in the winter transfer window in an agreement that included an option to buy for around £15million.

Werner proved to be a useful option for Ange Postecoglou, without ever really showcasing that he was worth signing permanently.

The 28-year-old scored twice and added three assists in 14 games in competitions for Tottenham, although he was also guilty of missing some sitters – an issue that still appears to follow him from his previous time in England with Chelsea.

Speaking about the prospect of keeping Werner earlier this month, Postecoglou said: “Timo we signed until the end of the season on loan and he’s part of that strategy to see what we need to do in the summer and can we do it.

“Are there going to be other gaps and where does Timo fit in with that strategy? So we have a plan in place, and that was irrespective. I think he’s been very good for us.

“We were short in wide areas. Him coming in was very helpful for us and I think he’s made an impact but in my mind to make those definitive decisions, I still need some clarity about what we’ve got here first.”

Werner signs another Tottenham loan

And while Postecoglou waits for that clarity over the club’s summer business, TT has been told that Spurs have secured another loan for the player.

We understand that another temporary stint will include the same option to buy for a player who will be out of contract in Germany in the summer of 2026.

Having Werner on board will be another option on the left wing for Postecoglou, although he will almost certainly be playing back-up to skipper Son Heung-min once a new central striker is signed and the South Korean reverts to his favoured position.

Manor Solomon should also return to the squad for pre-season after being ruled out since October after having successful surgery to the meniscus injury he suffered to his right knee.

In other news, Tottenham have also confirmed that third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin has put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract extension which runs through until 2029.

Austin spent the last few months on the bench as back-up for Guglielmo Vicario after regular No.2 Fraser Forster fractured his foot back in February.