Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to keep Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha beyond this season on one condition and are set to appoint a new director.

The 2025/26 campaign has been shambolic from Tottenham’s perspective, with the Premier League giants in decline facing the real threat of relegation to the Championship.

Spurs will be virtually dead and buried if they do not beat Wolves this weekend, but they are already making moves to build for next season, regardless of what division they are in.

Having signed a five-year contract, head coach Roberto De Zerbi looks set to stick around for the long haul after Spurs offered him ludicrous terms to accept the job, and changes are also in the pipeline behind the scenes.

One of Tottenham’s many problems is that they have generally recruited incredibly poorly in recent years, so it is hardly surprising that they are keen to overhaul their transfer model.

To do that, they are keen to bring in a new sporting director to work alongside Johan Lange (who is fortunate to be staying), and German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims ex-Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl is the ‘leading candidate’ for this role.

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Doubts over Kehl remain, but Palhinha could be his first signing

Plettenberg does point out that Kehl’s proposed move to Spurs is not yet guaranteed, though.

He said on X: ‘A quick decision does not appear imminent. Sources close to Kehl indicate that the former BVB sporting director has not yet decided whether he wants to return to the game immediately or take some time off first.’

If Kehl says yes to Spurs, he will have a huge job on his hands this summer.

Even if they survive, it looks inevitable that their top star will move to a Premier League rival, while they plot a hijack on Chelsea to sign a Brentford standout.

And current loanee Palhinha could be one of Tottenham’s first signings this summer, with Plettenberg also revealing that they are keen to keep him with a new ‘agreement’.

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘Tottenham are happy with Joao Palhinha. Spurs can imagine triggering the option to buy, but want to renegotiate with FC Bayern.

‘What was agreed at the time: option to buy set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. If Bayern do not lower the price, a purchase is unlikely.

‘Final decision after the end of the season. Bayern are open to a sale. Contract valid until 2028.’

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