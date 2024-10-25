Tottenham trying desperately to stop Man City marauding for top star who’d ‘fit’ Guardiola side

Tottenham are doing their all to keep Pedro Porro out of the grasp of Manchester City

Former Tottenham man Paul Robinson has revealed the club are “fighting tooth and nail” to keep Pedro Porro from the clutches of Man City, where he feels the defender would “fit”.

Porro has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive full-backs since he joined Spurs from Sporting CP in 2022/23. He scored three goals and assisted another three in his first campaign.

Last season, he scored four goals in all competitions, and chipped in with seven assists.

His output has been noted by City, who let him leave in 2022 after three years at the club, though he never actually played a game for them.

Former Spurs keeper Robinson has detailed how the club are fighting to keep Porro with them.

“[I] Wouldn’t like to see it from a Tottenham point of view. He’s certainly one that is on the radar for Manchester City,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“From Tottenham’s point of view, they are fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

“If they want to be competing in those Champions League places, you need players like that and you certainly don’t need to be selling, I’m going to say, to ‘rivals’.”

Porro would fit at City

While Robinson is hopeful that Porro will stay in north London, he admits the full-back would be a good asset for the Citizens.

“Now Tottenham aren’t really title contenders are they? So they’re not really a direct rival, but actually a player like Porro would fit into that Manchester City team,” he said.

“When he plays in that hybrid role, he’s a player who often finds himself isolated up the pitch, high up the pitch, but his quality lies in the final third with his delivery, with his vision, with his passes.

“And he’s got great delivery as well and he’s not afraid to shoot.

“He’s definitely a player that you could see working in that Pep Guardiola system, as much as that pains me to say it.”

Tottenham round-up: January exit chances rated

There have been reports that some underused Tottenham players could be allowed to leave the club in January.

The first is Radu Dragusin, who’s struggled for consistent minutes since he joined a year ago. However, his agent has stated the defender is “focused” and wants to play for Spurs.

Timo Werner, now in his second loan spell in north London, with Tottenham having the option to buy him at the end of that, could be allowed to leave in the winter if the opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, Sevilla director Victor Orta, who oversaw Archie Gray at Leeds, wants to sign the youngster in Spain. He is only wanted on a loan deal, and that might mean he gets more opportunity than he has with Spurs.

Kyle Walker repeat on cards

Were City to sign Porro, there would be a lot of parallels with the signing of Kyle Walker in 2017.

He was one of the best players at Tottenham, and outshone some of his team-mates, before he slotted perfectly into the City side, at right-back, where he has won countless trophies.

Porro is also a right-back who City want to sign from Spurs, and interestingly enough, he’d more than likely replace Walker, with reports suggesting the Citizens are ready to get rid in the summer.

City have already had seven years of a former Tottenham right-back starring in their side, and could extend that even longer with the signing of Porro.