Tottenam have turned down three offers for Will Lankshear

Tottenham have turned down an offer from a European club and two English sides for a forward who it’s said will command a ‘sizeable fee’ if he’s to be sold.

Spurs’ sale of Luka Vuskovic has been made official on Tuesday, while they’ve already let Radu Dragusin leave on loan, and sold youngsters Alfie Devine and Alejo Veliz. They are not willing to part with another young star, though.

Indeed, football.london reports approaches have been made by Sporting CP, Wolves and Southampton for Will Lankshear – all of which have been turned down.

The sides had made offers within the eight-figure package range, including either a loan with an option to buy, or a straight transfer.

Tottenham have turned those away, with the outlet stating a ‘sizeable fee’ would be needed to land Lankshear.

The striker will return to pre-season training with the north London club and there’s a suggestion he could well be in the first-team squad next season after Roberto De Zerbi gets his first look of him.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Lankshear impressed on loan

Lankshear has been hailed as a potential Harry Kane heir at Tottenham, and though he’s played only six times for the first team, a lot of fans are impressed with him.

Many on social media want to see the 21-year-old promoted to the side, with fans feeling he’s one of their better options in attack.

That he scored 12 goals on loan at Oxford last season and assisted another four suggests he’s on the right track.

Indeed, it was his first full season of senior football, and Lankshear surpassed 10 goals in the Championship, doing so for a struggling Oxford side.

That suggests that, in a better side, like Tottenham’s, where there’s supply from the likes of James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus, the striker could have a good season.

The report suggests that the future of Richarlison, who could leave Spurs this summer, could have a knock-on effect to the future of Lankshear.

But the rejection of three offers so far certainly suggests Tottenham see the 21-year-old as a player worth keeping.

READ MORE: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans