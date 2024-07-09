Tottenham unfazed by Real Madrid, PSG pursuit of super talent; Man Utd, Man City attempts denied

Ange Postecoglou is not worried about heavy interest in a Tottenham forward

Tottenham are reportedly not concerned by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interest in a highly-talented player of theirs, while attempts from Manchester United and Manchester City to sign him have been denied.

Spurs have notably brought some very good players through their academy in recent years. The likes of Andros Townsend, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker have gone on to play for England.

The latter has won multiple Premier League trophies since leaving the club, though whether he is the best product of their academy in recent years is a question given Harry Kane came through with Spurs and is the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Tottenham now have a star on the way up who some think could echo the successes of Kane, in Mikey Moore.

The 16-year-old is the youngest player ever to represent Spurs in the Premier League, having made two appearances last season.

They followed frankly ridiculous returns of 14 goals and eight assists in 12 under-18 Premier League games in the same campaign.

Moore has also bagged 12 goals in 10 England under-17 appearances.

And when he turns 17 in August, he’s expected to pen his first professional deal with the north London outfit, but that will not be the case if one of the European giants tracking him manages to get there first.

Tottenham unfazed by Real Madrid, PSG

Indeed, according to HITC, Real Madrid and PSG both want to snatch the forward from Tottenham.

But they also suggest that Spurs have no concerns about losing the youngster.

It’s said they are confident they will be able to keep him and usher him into a more regular first-team role next term.

That’s despite the fact Moore is said to have had contact with some sides outside of England, as it’s believed staying put would be best for him.

Approaches from two huge English clubs have been given short shrift, too.

Man Utd, Man City approaches denied

A recent report suggested that Manchester United and Manchester City had both tabled offers for Moore.

However, HITC’s report states that insiders have denied any such approaches from those sides have been made.

With that said, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Tottenham prodigy will be anywhere but north London next season.

