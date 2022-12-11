Tottenham urged to postpone pursuit of ‘brilliant’ World Cup midfielder until they realise one thing

Tottenham Hotspur ought to wait until the summer before making a move for someone who has caught their attention at the World Cup, a former player has suggested.

The number of teams left at the World Cup has been whittled down to four as the semi-finals await. On one side of the draw, Argentina will be up against Croatia. On the other, France and Morocco will be facing off for a place in the final.

Morocco have done well to get this far after knocking out Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarter-final respectively.

Along the way, several of their players have stood out, but perhaps there has been one more than most. In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat has earned a place on the radars of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Tottenham were already looking at the Fiorentina man earlier this year. Now, they have liked what they have seen from Amrabat in Qatar.

Therefore, although Liverpool may have been linked more frequently in recent weeks, Tottenham are back in contention to sign the 26-year-old.

However, ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his old club need to wait until they have assessed Amrabat’s form back at Fiorentina for the remainder of the season.

Robinson said in an interview with Football Insider: “I’ve been impressed with Amrabat.

“He has been brilliant throughout the World Cup. There is always a few players who surprise and shine at major tournaments.

“It is difficult to sign a player off the back of a few performances in the World Cup though. It would be a risk if Spurs signed him.

Amrabat transfer risk explained

“If Amrabat can continue this form when he returns to Italy then maybe it would be worthwhile trying to sign him next summer. I’m not sure you can make a signing off the back of three or four games.

“Don’t get me wrong, plenty of clubs have done it in the past. But it should be about how a player plays over a consistent period of time.”

Despite Robinson’s claims, Tottenham may feel they have done enough research on Amrabat from before his time at the World Cup.

Still, his concerns are understandable and it may be best to wait. That said, delaying could give rival suitors like Liverpool the chance to beat them to him in January.

Therefore, a deal for Amrabat is worth looking into at the earliest opportunity. Obviously, the player’s own focus will be elsewhere right now, but anything he does in the semi-final will surely be in front of the watchful eyes of his admirers.

It could soon be time for his first taste of Premier League football. Tottenham must firm up their plans of whether they want to be the club to provide him with it or not.

